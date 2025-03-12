Rohit Sharma-led Team India brought glory to our country after they clinched the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 after lifting the T20 World Cup last year. However, Rohit is not the only Indian captain with the most ICC trophies. Check the full list.

Rohit Sharma is currently on cloud nine as he managed to lift the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 defeating New Zealand in the Final at the Dubai International Stadium. This is Rohit and Team India's consecutive ICC trophy after clinching the 2024 T20 World Cup. Many cricket fans are even terming Rohit as the 'Best' Indian skipper the country ever had in history. Looking at this terminology, let us take a look at the list Indian skippers with the most ICC trophies to their names.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni

In terms of ICC trophies, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (MSD) is the most successful Indian skipper in history. He is also the only captain in the world who has won all three white-ball cricket tournaments - T20 World Cup in 2007, ODI World Cup in 2011 and Champions Trophy in 2013. Not only this, MS Dhoni-led India also became the number one Test team in 2009. Dhoni also led the teams that won the Asia Cup in 2010 and 2016.

Kapil Dev

The veteran cricketer was the first Indian captain to win the ODI World Cup in 1983. They beat the mighty two-time World Champions, West Indies in the Finals at The Lord's.

Mohammad Azharuddin

Unlike others, Azharuddin might not have any ICC trophies to his name but under his captainship, Team India clinched two Asia Cups, 1990-91 and 1995.

Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar-led team also won the 1985 Benson and Hedges World Championship of Cricket wherein Ravi Shastri won an Audi 100 as he was named Man of the Series. Under his captainship, India also won an Asia Cup in 1984.

Rohit Sharma

After adding the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to the Indian cabinet, Rohit Sharma became the second Indian captain ever to win more than one ICC trophy. Before this, he lifted the 2024 T20 World Cup and remained undefeated throughout the season.