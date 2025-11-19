From record-smasher to duck disaster: Babar Azam moves past Shahid Afridi, edges closer to all-time T20I duck record

Babar Azam’s slump hit a new low as he overtook Shahid Afridi on the list of most T20I ducks, moving within one dismissal of the all-time unwanted record. Once a prolific scorer, Babar now finds himself nearing the top of an infamous chart after another early failure.

Babar Azam has finally broken his century drought that lasted over 800 days last week. However, just days after being hailed once more as Pakistan’s premier batsman, he finds himself on a list that no top-order player aspires to join. In the opening match of the T20I tri-series against Zimbabwe in Rawalpindi on Tuesday, the star batsman was dismissed LBW for a duck after facing just three balls from Brad Evans, marking an early setback in a chase of 148 that Pakistan ultimately secured by five wickets. This dismissal not only highlighted a concerning trend of top-order failures but also pushed Babar ahead of Shahid Afridi for the most ducks recorded by a Pakistan batsman in T20Is.

This recent failure marks Babar’s ninth duck in T20Is. Afridi previously held the record for the second-highest number of ducks in T20Is with eight. Babar has now surpassed that figure while still being in the prime of his career.

Most ducks by a Pakistan batter in T20Is

Saim Ayub - 10

Umar Akmal - 10

Babar Azam - 9

Shahid Afridi - 8

Kamran Akmal - 7

Leading this list are Saim Ayub and Umar Akmal, each with 10 T20I ducks, followed by Babar Azam with nine, Afridi with eight, and Kamran Akmal and Mohammad Hafeez, who each have seven. This means that Pakistan’s modern batting cornerstone now finds his name alongside two explosive hitters and a dynamic all-rounder on a list that most top-order greats would prefer to avoid.

What adds to the discomfort is the emerging trend. This duck in Rawalpindi was Babar’s third in his last six T20I innings, transforming a previously obscure statistic into a significant topic of discussion. For years, his T20 performance was characterized by consistency with minimal failures. Now, with this record, he is entering a phase of increasing unpredictability.

Ahead of the Asia Cup 2025, the prominent batsman was removed from the T20I team, as management issued an implicit warning for him to enhance his performance in the format. Nevertheless, following a significant tournament, Babar was brought back into the T20I lineup. The pressure remains high, with other players vying for a spot, and Babar must perform to secure his position in the T20I World Cup squad.

