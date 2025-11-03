FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

From RCB lifting IPL trophy to Women in Blue winning ICC CWC: Here's how 2025 has been year of underdogs in sports

The Indian women's cricket team scripted history on Sunday after winning their maiden ICC Cricket World Cup title, defeating South Africa in the finals by 52 runs.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Nov 03, 2025, 04:54 PM IST

2025 has been one of the eventful year for a major section of sports fans, who have been awaiting their team winning a major title for years. On Sunday, the Indian women's cricket team scripted history after lifting their maiden ODI World Cup, defeating South Africa in the final by 52 runs. This was the first time the Women in Blue won any ICC trophy in the decades-long history of the sport. In this piece of reading, let us take a look at some of these moments that came in 2025 where unthinkable happened and long-suffering fan bases finally tasted the real triumph.

 

South Africa won World Test Championship 2025

 

The Proteas trophy cabinet has been under drought for an ICC title for over two decades, which finally ended when the Temba Bavuma-led side defeated Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) earlier this year. It was South Africa's first ICC title since 1998, when they won the inaugural Champions Trophy (then ICC KnockOut Trophy).

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Proteas Men (@proteasmencsa)

 

RCB won IPL title for first time in 18 years

 

One of the most popular franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), became a meme fodder for Indian cricket fans over the years, as they have not won even a single title in 17 years of the tournament's history, despite having some of the biggest names in their squads.

 

This wait finally ended in June earlier this year, when they defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 6 runs in the final.

Tottenham won their first major trophy since 2008

 

Tottenham Hotspur defeated Manchester United 1-0 in the UEFA Europa League final earlier this year in May and secured their first major silverware since 2008. This was also their first European title since 1984.

Women in Blue win ICC CWC for first time

 

The Indian women's cricket team won their first-ever ICC ODI World Cup on November 2, defeating South Africa by 52 runs in the final at the iconic DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. This was the third time after 2005 and 2017, that the Women in Blue reached the final stage of an edition of ICC CWC.

