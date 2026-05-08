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From PBKS to LSG to DC: KL Rahul sets never-seen-before IPL milestone

Delhi Capitals' star wicketkeeper batter achieved a rare milestone in the Indian Premier League with his 23-run knock against Kolkata Knight Riders. Know more about it below.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : May 08, 2026, 11:19 PM IST

From PBKS to LSG to DC: KL Rahul sets never-seen-before IPL milestone
KL Rahul scored 23 off 14 balls against KKR. (Pic Credits: Instagram/klrahul)
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Delhi Capitals' star opener KL Rahul etched his name in history books by becoming the first-ever player to score 1,000 runs or more for three different Indian Premier League (IPL) teams. KL achieved this milestone during Match 51 of the IPL 2026 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), wherein he scored 23 runs off 14 balls, before being dismissed to Kartik Tyagi's delivery in the 5th over.

 

With this knock, KL has also become the 11th batter for Delhi Capitals to score 1,000 runs, having made 1,007 runs in 24 innings at an average of 50.35, including two centuries and six 50s. He took 24 innings to breach the 1,000-run mark, which is the fastest for the franchise, as he surpassed JP Duminy and Rishabh Pant's record of 35 innings each.

 

KL is currently the leading run-scorer for the Delhi-based franchise and overall third with 468 runs in 11 matches. In this season, he has already scored one century and three half-centuries.

 

KL Rahul's past 1,000-run milestones

 

Before Delhi Capitals, KL Rahul has scored 1,000 or more runs for Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). He is also PBKS's leading run-scorer with 2,548 runs in 55 matches, which he scored at an average of 56.62, including two centuries and 23 fifties.

 

For Super Giants, he is the second-highest run-scorer with 1,410 runs in 38 matches, which he scored at an average of 41.47, including two tons and 10 half-centuries.

 

Apart from these teams, KL has also been associated with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), but did not cross the 4-digit mark and score 308 runs and 417 runs, respectively.

 

Deets about DC vs KKR clash

 

KKR won the Toss and elected to field first. Batting first, the poor batting performance of DC continued as they managed to post just 142 runs on the scoreboard in 20 overs. Chasing such a below-par total, KKR chased down the target in the 15th over with 34 balls to spare, courtesy of a 47-ball century from Finn Allen.

 

(With ANI inputs)

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