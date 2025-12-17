FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

From No 1 to out of top 10? Is Suryakumar Yadav's T20I ranking in jeopardy amid bad form?

Amid his bad form, Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav is on the verge of being knocked out of list of Top 10 batters in T20Is. Check latest ICC Rankings.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Dec 17, 2025, 04:39 PM IST

From No 1 to out of top 10? Is Suryakumar Yadav's T20I ranking in jeopardy amid bad form?
Suryakumar Yadav is Team India's skipper in the T20I format
Suryakumar Yadav, Team India's T20I skipper, is currently struggling with his form and has failed to churn out big numbers on the board in recent months. Amid his bad form, he is on the verge of losing his spot in the top 10 for the first time in four years. As per the latest ICC Rankings, SKY has slipped one spot and moved to 10th position with 669 ratings after his recent failures in the shortest format of the game.

 

For those unversed, Suryakumar achieved his peak ratings in 2023, but in 2025, his form has dropped badly, resulting in a massive downfall in his ratings. On the contrary, he made a world record of scoring 25+ runs for 16 consecutive innings in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Meanwhile, Indian opener Abhishek Sharma is at the top of the list with a 909 Rating. Apart from him, Tilak Varma is also in the list of Top 10 batters in T20Is.

 

With the ICC T20I World Cup just a couple of weeks away, Suryakumar Yadav would be looking to regain his form so that Team India can successfully defend their title. The T20I World Cup is scheduled to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

 

ICC Men's T20I Batters' Rankings

 

Abhishek Sharma (India) - 909 Rating

Phil Salt (England) - 849 Rating

Pathum Nissanka (Sri Lanka) - 779 Rating

Tilak Varma (India) - 774 Rating

Jos Buttler (England) - 770 Rating

Sahibzada Farhan (Pakistan) - 752 Rating

Travis Head (Australia) - 713 Rating

Mitchell Marsh (Australia) - 684 Rating

Tim Seifert (New Zealand) - 683 Rating

Suryakumar Yadav (India) - 669 Rating

