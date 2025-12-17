From No 1 to out of top 10? Is Suryakumar Yadav's T20I ranking in jeopardy amid bad form?

Avatar Fire and Ash first reviews out: James Cameron film is 'nonsense, worst in franchise', critics say 'Avatar 3 has lost...'
CRICKET
Amid his bad form, Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav is on the verge of being knocked out of list of Top 10 batters in T20Is. Check latest ICC Rankings.
Suryakumar Yadav, Team India's T20I skipper, is currently struggling with his form and has failed to churn out big numbers on the board in recent months. Amid his bad form, he is on the verge of losing his spot in the top 10 for the first time in four years. As per the latest ICC Rankings, SKY has slipped one spot and moved to 10th position with 669 ratings after his recent failures in the shortest format of the game.
For those unversed, Suryakumar achieved his peak ratings in 2023, but in 2025, his form has dropped badly, resulting in a massive downfall in his ratings. On the contrary, he made a world record of scoring 25+ runs for 16 consecutive innings in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Meanwhile, Indian opener Abhishek Sharma is at the top of the list with a 909 Rating. Apart from him, Tilak Varma is also in the list of Top 10 batters in T20Is.
With the ICC T20I World Cup just a couple of weeks away, Suryakumar Yadav would be looking to regain his form so that Team India can successfully defend their title. The T20I World Cup is scheduled to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.
ICC Men's T20I Batters' Rankings
Abhishek Sharma (India) - 909 Rating
Phil Salt (England) - 849 Rating
Pathum Nissanka (Sri Lanka) - 779 Rating
Tilak Varma (India) - 774 Rating
Jos Buttler (England) - 770 Rating
Sahibzada Farhan (Pakistan) - 752 Rating
Travis Head (Australia) - 713 Rating
Mitchell Marsh (Australia) - 684 Rating
Tim Seifert (New Zealand) - 683 Rating
Suryakumar Yadav (India) - 669 Rating