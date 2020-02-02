From new toss to 2 bowlers, former Australia opener Tom Moody suggests changes to Super Over rules

The ongoing T20I series between India and New Zealand has seen two of the matches end in Super Overs.

The Kiwis were at the receiving end on both the occasions and have not been able to get the Super Overs in their favour.

India, on the other hand, never played a Super Over until the third T20I.

Now, with so many Super Over's happening, former Australia opener Tom Moody has put forward a few changes he would like to see.

Moody took to Twitter and wrote, "A new toss to be conducted for the super over.

The bowling side to nominate two bowlers to deliver 3 balls each in the super over.

Bowlers to deliver their 3 deliveries consecutively."

With all these #SuperOvers being played out, I’d like to make two suggestions. 1. A new toss to be conducted for the super over. 2. The bowling side to nominate two bowlers to deliver 3 balls each in the super over. #cricket #foodforthought @ICC — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) February 1, 2020

To clarify, bowlers to deliver their 3 deliveries consecutively. #SuperOver https://t.co/INWWfBRjFt — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) February 1, 2020

About the Super Over, Indian skipper Virat Kohli spoke about the same and said that his side got to learn something new.

“There’s something new I’ve learnt in the last couple of games, which is: when the opposition is playing that well, you’ve just got to stay calm in the game, observe what’s happening and if an opportunity comes your way, you capitalise on it and try and make the most of it,” Kohli told Star Sports after the match.

“What happened in the last two games is unbelievable, being involved in the game and from the fans’ point of view as well.

“You couldn’t have asked for more two exciting T20s back-two-back. We had never played Super Overs before these two games and now we’ve played two back to back. It feels good when you’re out of the game, and then you come back… it shows the character of the team.”