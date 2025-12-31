FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeCricket

CRICKET

From Mumbai to Adelaide: Viral BBL star Jerrssis Wadia receives message from Hardik Pandya as shared history emerges

From Mumbai to Adelaide, viral Big Bash League star Jerssis Wadia received a special message from India all-rounder Hardik Pandya after his breakout performance. The exchange revealed a shared history that goes back to Wadia’s early cricketing days in India.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Dec 31, 2025, 05:01 PM IST

In a week when the Big Bash League has been desperate for some fresh excitement, Jerrssis Wadia hasn’t just stepped up—he’s stolen the show and brought a bit of India’s cricket legacy along with him. The 24-year-old Adelaide Strikers all-rounder exploded onto the scene with a rapid-fire 34 off just 16 balls against the Brisbane Heat. Pretty soon after, he found a message waiting for him—from none other than Hardik Pandya, India’s T20 captain.

Their story actually starts way before this. Both Wadia and the Pandya brothers grew up in Vadodara, Gujarat, sharing the same cricket grounds and mentors. While Hardik and Krunal were making names for themselves in Baroda’s age-group system, a younger Wadia was watching, learning, and dreaming of his own big moment. Even after Wadia moved halfway across the world, that connection stuck with him.

After his big BBL innings—especially those three sixes in a row off Jack Wildermuth—Wadia’s phone lit up with Pandya’s message. Wadia, who grew up rooting for the Mumbai Indians, could hardly believe it. He was blown away by the encouragement and took Pandya’s advice to heart: keep playing aggressive cricket, no matter what.

Getting to the BBL hasn’t been easy for Wadia. Moving from India to Australia was tough enough, but then the pandemic hit—borders closed, cricket stopped, and everything paused. But he didn’t quit. He rebuilt his game in South Australian Premier Cricket and eventually got called up as a local replacement for Alex Carey, who’s off with the Ashes squad.

Adelaide Strikers head coach Tim Paine put it simply: “Jerrssis is a huge talent and we're excited to see what he can do. It's a great opportunity and it's a great sign for the Strikers Academy that he has been able to come through.”

Even though the Strikers ended up losing to the Heat by seven runs, Wadia’s performance turned heads. He’s now just the third Indian-origin player to feature in the BBL, following Unmukt Chand and Nikhil Chaudhary. Thanks to his roots—he speaks Hindi and Gujarati and brings a bit of both cultures with him—Wadia’s already a favorite in Adelaide and back home in Vadodara.

As the season rolls on, people will keep talking about this “Baroda Connection.” Wadia’s got his sights set on more than just viral moments—he wants to become the kind of player who wins matches, week after week. With support from a superstar like Hardik Pandya and the confidence from his explosive debut, he’s off to a strong start in the Southern Hemisphere.

