From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli, know interesting facts about the bats of IPL stars

With the start of the new season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), fans are eager to see their favourite stars in action. Being just a 20 overs game, fans love it when batsmen smash the ball around the field into the stands.

So in order to do that, these batsmen need to have particular bats that could help them face the dangerous spin or fast bowlers.

While cricket bats are specialized equipment used by cricket players, they may come in different sizes. The length of the cricket bat, however, may be no more than 38 inches and the width no more than 4.25 inches. Cricket bats are made for a different style of play.

So what kinds of bats do these IPL stars prefer?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni plays with a bat that weighs 1100gm to 1250gm. His bat has a nine-piece cane handle.

CSK's Chinna Thala - Suresh Raina - has his bat designed specially to hit spinners. The wood is dense and harder and heavier. Most of the middle-order batsmen typically have this bat as preference. Raina uses an oval handle instead of a cylindrical and it's thicker than average which helps batsmen with large hands.

As for Punjab Kings (PBKS) Chris Gayle, the 'Universe Boss' uses a bat by Spartan called 'The Boss CG'. It has a 12-piece cane handle and weighs between 1100gm to 1300gm.

Indian skipper and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli's bat weighs between 1100gm to 1230gm. His blade is of a dense grain.

It is hence proved that a smartly selected bat will be the one that will help the kind of shots that a batsman usually plays. For Indian fans who worship the sport, the country has some of the best cricket bats also manufactured in India.