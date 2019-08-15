From learning weaponry to sharing insights of his cricket career, Lt Col MS Dhoni celebrates Independence Day in Ladakh

Former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni - who is currently serving in the Indian Army - celebrated India's 73rd Independence Day in Ladakh with the masses of the newly formed union territory.

The Lieutenant Colonel reached Ladakh on Wednesday along with soldiers of the Parachute Regiment.

Pictures and videos of Dhoni spending time with the jawans at an Army hospital are doing the rounds on social media.

"Dhoni is a brand ambassador of the Indian Army. He has engaged in motivating members of his unit and has often been playing football and volleyball with the soldiers. He is also undertaking battle training exercises with the corps. He will remain in the valley till August 15," said a senior army official.

Dhoni is also expected to visit the Army's Siachen base and is likely to pay his tributes to the martyrs at the Siachen War Memorial.

Lieutenant Colonel with spending quality time with soldiers at army hospital #MSDhoni #Dhoni #ParaMSD pic.twitter.com/0DYeHktHxw — Dhoni Raina Team (@dhoniraina_team) August 14, 2019

The 38-year-old joined the 106 TA Battalion (Para) in Jammu and Kashmir on July 30.

The wicketkeeper-batsman has taken a two-month break from cricket and was hence not a part of India's tour to West Indies.