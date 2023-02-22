From Kohli, Tendulkar to Ponting: Take a look at top 5 batters to score 25,000 international runs

Source: Twitter

Former India skipper Virat Kohli is well-known for his consistency on the cricket ground. The ‘Run Machine’ has now added another feather to his cap while batting against Australia in the second Test of Border Gavaskar Trophy as Kohli became the fastest batter to reach 25,000 runs in his international career. He took only 492 matches to reach the milestone.

Let's have a look at the top 5 batters to reach the 25,000 mark:

Virat Kohli

Former Indian Captain Virat Kohli made history against Australia on February 19, when he became the fastest batter to make 25,000 runs in international cricket. The 34-year-old Delhi batter who made his debut in 2008 took 549 innings to reach the milestone and surpassed the great Sachin Tendulkar.

Sachin Tendulkar

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar who is an idol of many cricket fans around the world is the second-fastest batter after Kohli to score 25,000 runs in his career. In his more than 20 years of international career, Tendulkar took 577 innings to reach the milestone. Sachin said goodbye to international cricket on November 16, 2013.

Ricky Ponting

Former Australian captain and a star batter of his time Ricky Ponting is the third on the list. Ponting retired from cricket in December 2013 after scoring 27,483 from 560 matches. Ex-Aussie skipper took 588 innings to reach the 25,000 mark.

Jacques Kallis

Ex-South African cricketer Jacques Kallis is arguably the best all-rounder to play the game of cricket. Kallis has not only taken 577 wickets but has also scored 25,000 plus runs in international cricket. Kallis took 594 innings to reach the milestone.

Kumar Sangakkara

Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara is 5th in the list of batters to score more than 25000 runs in international cricket. The wicket-keeper batsman has scored a total of 28,016 runs. He reached the 25,000 mark in his 608th innings.