From Jhulan Goswami to Mithali Raj: How India's women's cricketers reacted to launch of WPL

File Photo

On Wednesday (January 25), the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officially launched the Women's Premier League (WPL) and unveiled the five successful bidders. Adani Sportsline, Indiawin Sports, Royal Challengers Bangalore Sports, JSW GMR Cricket and Capri Global Holdings are the proud owners of the Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi and Lucknow-based teams, respectively.

The Indian women cricketers were full of praise for the BCCI and its Secretary, Jay Shah, following the momentous announcement. They expressed their gratitude for the board's commitment to the development of women's cricket in India.

"WPL is not just a game changer for women's cricket in India, but a revolution! Kudos to @BCCI and @JayShah for their vision & commitment towards promoting & uplifting the women's game. Exciting times are ahead for Indian cricket," wrote India captain Harmanpreet Kaur.

WPL is not just a game changer for women's cricket in India, but a revolution! Kudos to @BCCI and @JayShah for their vision & commitment towards promoting & uplifting the women's game. Exciting times are ahead for Indian cricket. #WPL — Harmanpreet Kaur (@ImHarmanpreet) January 25, 2023

"Today marks a historic day for Women's cricket as the Women's Indian Premier League (WPL) becomes a reality. The @BCCI , @JayShah , & all those involved should be commended for their efforts in creating this platform for women's cricket to flourish," former India legend Jhulan Goswami wrote.

Today marks a historic day for Women's cricket as the Women's Indian Premier League (WPL) becomes a reality. The @BCCI , @JayShah , & all those involved should be commended for their efforts in creating this platform for women's cricket to flourish. #WIPL #WPL23 — Jhulan Goswami (@JhulanG10) January 25, 2023

"A huge round of applause to @BCCI and @JayShah for their pioneering move to establish a Women's #PL. This is a brilliant step for Indian women's cricket, and it's exciting to see the potential and talent that will be on display from world over," Team India's vice-captain, Smriti Mandhana wrote on Twitter.

A huge round of applause to @BCCI and @JayShah for their pioneering move to establish a Women's #PL. This is a brilliant step for Indian women's cricket, and it's exciting to see the potential and talent that will be on display from world over. #WPL — Smriti Mandhana (@mandhana_smriti) January 25, 2023

"A record-breaking start for the inaugural Women's Premier League and expected nothing less! It will truly revolutionize women's cricket as we know it. Exciting times ahead @BCCI, @BCCIWomen, and @JayShah Sir," wrote former India captain, Mithali Raj.

A record-breaking start for the inaugural Women's Premier League and expected nothing less! It will truly revolutionize women's cricket as we know it. Exciting times ahead @BCCI, @BCCIWomen, and @JayShah Sir.#WPL https://t.co/CdxHSwXplF — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) January 25, 2023

Delighted that the Women's Indian Premier League is now a reality. This is a brilliant move towards recognising and growing women's cricket in India and I'd like to thank @BCCI and @JayShah sir for making this possible. This will change the landscape of cricket in India. #WPL — Deepti Sharma (@Deepti_Sharma06) January 25, 2023

Next month, five teams will participate in an exciting auction of players. According to Cricbuzz, the tournament will take place in Mumbai during the month of March. A maximum of five overseas players will be permitted to feature in the playing XI.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will soon announce the important dates for the upcoming tournament. The franchises are expected to reveal their team names and the members of their coaching staff shortly. Mithali Raj, who announced her retirement in 2022, is expected to be a part of the tournament, making it her last competitive appearance before she hangs up her boots.

READ| India's Renuka Singh named ICC Emerging Women's Cricketer of the Year 2022