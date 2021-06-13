From cricketer to taxi driver: The tragic story of former Pakistani player Arshad Khan, who has dismissed Sachin, Sehwag

International cricketers often earn huge amount of money and it is very rare that an international cricketer lacks enough money to run his family. But former Pakistani off-spinner is one such cricketer who became a taxi driver after retiring from international cricket.

Arshad Khan made his debut in 1997-98 against West Indies and played 9 Tests and 58 ODIs till 2006 for Pakistan at international level. But he can now be seen driving an Uber taxi in Sydney.

Few years ago, a social media user shared a post in which he mentioned about a chance encounter with Arshad Khan. “He was the driver of our cab and we started chatting, he told me that he is from Pakistan and lives in Sydney. Also that he has been to Hyderabad many times when he was playing for Lahore Badshahs something in ICL. After which I asked him his full name and then I was shocked to see his face which I could partially recognise. I shook has his hand and left. (sic),” said the social media user.

Arshad was an important member of Pakistan cricket team from his debut till 2001, before he staged his comeback in 2005. His most glorious moment came in 2005 tour during India tour. Arshad has also claimed the wickets of legends like Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag. Arshad Khan played both his last Test and ODI against India at Bangalore and Rawalpindi respectively.