From indoor games to music hall, Krunal Pandya gives MI Paltans virtual tour of team room

With the schedule of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 out, franchises have been training for the 13th edition which will be taking place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 19.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will be taking on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the opener in Abu Dhabi. Ahead of the tournament, the Mumbai Indians franchise gave fans - or as they call 'Paltans' - a virtual tour of their team room.

The Mumbai-based franchise took to their Instagram and shared an exclusive four-minute video in which all-rounder Krunal Pandya can be seen giving the virtual tour.

In the video, the room can be seen filled with board games, indoor sporting equipment’s as well as a gym, which is assembled in a way that adheres to the social distancing protocols.

Not just that, they also have a music room, a wall filled with images of fans in the shape of a heart and also a wall with every player's name.

As for the IPL, Rohit Sharma will be eyeing to grab another trophy. Sharma will be, however, without the services of their seasoned pacer Lasith Malinga this season. He will be replaced by Australian quick James Pattinson.