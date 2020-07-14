From his first-ever paycheck to choosing between Messi and Ronaldo, Bhuvneshwar Kumar answers fans' queries

Headlines

Apple iPhone 13 available at Rs 21,899 on Flipkart after Rs 38,001 off, Apple iPhone 15 to go on sale from September 22

LVMH and Gucci to expand their footprint in India through new outlets in Ambani's luxury mall

Suresh Raina predicts this Indian batter to be India's next Virat Kohli, aims to emulate Rohit Sharma's 2019 World Cup m

Worsening India-Canada relations spark panic in Punjab; Amit Shah holds meeting with Akali leader Badal

Shafali Verma scripts history, becomes the first Indian cricketer to achieve a significant Asian Games feat.

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Women’s Reservation Bill passes Lok Sabha test but will only be implemented after 2029, here's why

Apple iPhone 13 available at Rs 21,899 on Flipkart after Rs 38,001 off, Apple iPhone 15 to go on sale from September 22

LVMH and Gucci to expand their footprint in India through new outlets in Ambani's luxury mall

As Jaane Jaan releases, here are 8 best films of Kareena Kapoor

7 Side effects of eating raw garlic everyday

Benefits of doing meditation daily

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Women’s Reservation Bill passes Lok Sabha test but will only be implemented after 2029, here's why

Women’s Reservation Bill passed in Lok Sabha, unveiling why India needs women quota in politics

India's Mohammed Siraj becomes No. 1 ODI bowler after his spell of 6 for 21 in Asia Cup 2023 final

'Chhoti filmon ka chance nahi...': Vicky Kaushal reveals they were scared before Zara Hatke Zara Bachke released

Watch: Lakshmi Manchu gets angry, hits man as he interrupts her interview, fans defend her

Elon Musk wants Taylor Swift to post 'music, concert videos' directly on Twitter, Swifties say 'start paying fan pages'

HomeCricket

Cricket

From his first-ever paycheck to choosing between Messi and Ronaldo, Bhuvneshwar Kumar answers fans' queries

With cricket yet to begin in India, cricketers are taking to social media to interact with fans. Indian bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar too participated in a question and answer session on Twitter where he gave his take on fans' queries.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 14, 2020, 02:28 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

With cricket yet to begin in India, cricketers are taking to social media to interact with fans. Indian bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar too participated in a question and answer session on Twitter where he gave his take on fans' queries.

The pacer had features in the list of A category players released by BCCI and revealed his first-ever paycheck. The 30-year-old bowler when asked about his first paycheck, responded by saying, "It was for Rs 3000. I shopped and still managed to saved some."

During the question and answer session, Bhuvneshwar picked Barcelona striker Lionel Messi over Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo.

The right-arm bowler also revealed that football and badminton are his favourite sports other than cricket.

He also revealed that first wicket in all the three formats are the three memorable wickets from your career.

Earlier this year, Bhuvneshwar was named in the list A category of players. 

BCCI had released the list of centrally contracted players for the period from October 2019 to September 2020. Annually, A category players get Rs 5 crore.

The right-arm bowler would have been in action for Sunrisers Hyderabad if the Indian Premier League (IPL) had commenced from March 29.

However, the tournament was postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Adidas unveils Team India's jersey for ODI Cricket World Cup 2023

Who was Khalistani leader Hardeep Nijjar? Why his assassination is putting strain on India-Canada ties

Indian startup with over Rs 8,200 crore valuation, beats Scoro, HubSpot, and has Apple as its client

'Not trying to provoke India but…’: Justin Trudeau over Hardeep Nijjar killing row

Meet IAS Sreenath K, who worked as coolie, cracked UPSC exam using Railway’s Wi-Fi; know his success story

MORE

MOST VIEWED

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE