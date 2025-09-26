From group stage struggles to Super 4 heroics: Pakistan’s road to Asia Cup 2025 Final

With the stakes at their highest and passions running deep, Pakistan’s road to the Asia Cup final underscores their resilience and readiness to challenge their biggest rival on one of cricket's grandest stages.

Pakistan’s journey to the Asia Cup 2025 final was a campaign of two distinct halves, marked by a disappointing run in the group stage followed by a remarkable resurgence in the Super 4s, culminating in a third high-stakes showdown with rivals India. Here's how they got here.

Group Stage: Early Stumbles

The tournament started a bit shaky for the Men in Green, especially their match against India.

Match vs India: Lost by Seven Wickets

Pakistan's batting struggled, only managing 127/9. The bowlers gave it their all, but India chased down the score with seven wickets to spare. This loss raised questions about how well the team could handle pressure against other top teams. Pakistan still made it to the Super 4 by winning against other group teams, but the defeat to India suggested the road ahead would be tough.

Super 4 Stage: Bouncing Back

The Super 4 stage put Pakistan to the test, forcing them to overcome challenges to get to the final.

Match vs India: Lost by Six Wickets

The second game against India wasn't much different from the first. Even though Pakistan batted better, scoring 171/5, the bowlers couldn't contain India's openers. India's strong start and controlled chase led to a dominant six-wicket win, leaving Pakistan with two straight losses against their rivals. Captain Salman Ali Agha admitted that the team hadn't played a perfect game yet.

Match vs Sri Lanka: Won by Five Wickets

Pakistan showed some fight in a must-win game against Sri Lanka. After choosing to bowl first, Shaheen Shah Afridi led the charge, holding Sri Lanka to 133/8. The chase wasn't easy, and Pakistan suffered a mid-innings collapse, losing four wickets quickly. But a calm partnership between Hussain Talat and Mohammad Nawaz guided the team to a close five-wicket win, keeping their final hopes alive.

Match vs Bangladesh: Won by 11 Runs (Basically a Semifinal)

The game against Bangladesh was basically a semifinal. Pakistan's batting had problems again, posting just 135/8, which didn't seem like enough. But Shaheen Afridi (3/17) and Haris Rauf (3/33) bowled great. They took wickets regularly, defending the low score to secure an exciting 11-run victory. The close win secured their place in the Asia Cup 2025 final, setting up a third game against India for the title.

Final: What's Coming

Pakistan's road to the Asia Cup 2025 Final has been a test of their character. Now, with their confidence back, they're ready to face India in what should be a great game in Dubai on September 28.

