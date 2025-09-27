Add DNA as a Preferred Source
CRICKET

From group stage dominance to super over drama: India’s journey to Asia Cup 2025 final

India's path to this final features six victories, a nail-biting super over win, and a resilient spirit that has led them to the brink of triumph. The scene is prepared for an unforgettable Asia Cup finale.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 27, 2025, 07:09 PM IST

From group stage dominance to super over drama: India’s journey to Asia Cup 2025 final
India has set the stage for an exciting Asia Cup 2025 final showdown against Pakistan, following a mix of dominance and drama throughout the tournament. From the very beginning in the group stages, India exhibited commanding performance. Their bowlers applied pressure early on, consistently limiting their opponents, while the batting lineup, spearheaded by Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill, achieved impressive scores and effortlessly chased down targets. This included a string of comfortable wins that secured India's advancement to the Super Four stage.

The Super Four matches further challenged India’s resilience and character. They convincingly defeated Bangladesh and Pakistan, showcasing a well-rounded blend of explosive batting and disciplined bowling. The pivotal moment arrived during the intense Super Four match against Sri Lanka, where the contest went down to the last ball. Both teams concluded their 20 overs tied at 202 runs each, necessitating a super over.

India’s composure in the Super Over highlighted their maturity throughout the tournament. Key players like Abhishek Sharma maintained their aggressive yet calculated style, complemented by sharp fielding and bowling displays. This exhilarating victory not only preserved India’s unbeaten streak but also generated momentum as they headed into the highly anticipated final against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

India’s combination of youth and experience, along with strategic insight, has positioned them as the favored contenders for the Asia Cup 2025 title. Fans are now eager for what promises to be a historic clash between two cricketing titans.

The championship match is scheduled for September 28, attracting global attention as the thrilling contest takes place in Dubai. The victor will not only secure the trophy but also gain bragging rights in one of cricket's fiercest rivalries.

India's path to this final features six victories, a nail-biting super over win, and a resilient spirit that has led them to the brink of triumph. The scene is prepared for an unforgettable Asia Cup finale.

