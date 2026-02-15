From Gautam Gambhir’s duck to Virat Kohli’s brilliance: Revisiting last IND vs PAK clash in Colombo

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026 weather update: Is there a reserve day if Colombo match is washed out?
CRICKET
India and Pakistan are set to lock horns in Colombo at the R Premadasa Stadium tonight. Check out what the result was of the previous clash between the two sides at the same venue.
Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India are set to face Salman Ali Agha's Pakistan in a group stage match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo tonight. This will be the first time in 2026 that India and Pakistan will lock horns in men's international cricket, having faced each other multiple times last year. As always, the upcoming high-voltage game is expected to be high-pressure for both sides, despite the Indian and Pakistani teams having been in stellar form recently. The pitch at the R Premadasa Stadium is expected to be spinner-friendly and can help pacers with slower deliveries. Ahead of the high-octane game, let us take a look at the previous game between India and Pakistan played at the same venue, which took place in 2012 during the ICC T20I World Cup.
In the previous contest between India and Pakistan at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, the Men in Blue won the game convincingly. Batting first, Pakistan were bundled out at 128 runs, with only Shoaib Malik and Umar Akmal crossing the 20-run mark in the innings.
In reply, Team India chased down the below-par total within the 17th over and won the game by 8 wickets and 18 balls to spare. In the 129-run chase, opener Gautam Gambhir - who is the current head coach of the side - was dismissed on a 2-ball duck by Raza Hasan. However, it was Virat Kohli who slammed an unbeaten 78 off just 61 balls to take India to the finish line.
Kohli was declared the Player of the Match for his stellar innings with the bat. Along with this, he also took the wicket of Mohammad Hafeez during Pakistan's innings.