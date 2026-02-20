From fielding woes to Abhishek Sharma’s duck hat-trick: 5 issues India must fix before T20 World Cup Super 8s

India head into the T20 World Cup Super 8s with key concerns looming large. From sloppy fielding displays to Abhishek Sharma’s worrying duck hat-trick, the Men in Blue have multiple areas to address quickly if they want to maintain momentum and strengthen their title charge.

India have dominated the group stage, winning all four matches, and are now preparing to face South Africa in their opening Super 8 fixture at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 22nd. While their unbeaten run is impressive, the performances have exposed several vulnerabilities, with teams like the Netherlands and the USA managing to put India under considerable pressure.

In their tournament opener, India’s top order faltered against the USA, and they slumped to 25 for five against Namibia. Pakistan’s spinners managed to stifle the batting lineup, slowing the scoring rate, while even against the Netherlands, Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma struggled to find their rhythm. Fielding has also been a concern, with India’s catching efficiency dropping below 70%—a figure that lags behind Namibia’s.

Despite their perfect record, India have several key issues to address heading into the business end of the competition.

1) Catching concerns

India has already dropped nine catches in the tournament, second only to Ireland’s ten. By comparison, Namibia have dropped six. Notable lapses include Kuldeep’s straightforward miss against Pakistan and the collision between Rinku Singh and Suryakumar Yadav against the Netherlands. In high-stakes matches, such errors can prove costly, and India will need to tighten up their fielding as the Super 8 stage begins.

2) Difficulties against off-spin

Batting against off-spin has been another area of concern. No team faced more off-spin deliveries than India in the group stage (102 balls), as opponents have targeted this perceived weakness. Among teams that have faced at least six overs of off-spin, only Nepal and Oman have scored at a slower rate than India’s 6.23 runs per over, with most other sides, apart from Namibia, scoring at eight runs per over or higher.

3) Abhishek Sharma’s struggles

Abhishek Sharma, currently ranked as the world’s leading T20I batter, is yet to open his account in this World Cup. His dismissal for a duck against the Netherlands equaled the record for most consecutive ducks by an Indian in T20 World Cup history, a mark last reached by Ashish Nehra.

4) Death overs bowling

While India’s death bowling looks formidable on paper, they have yet to be tested by a top-tier batting lineup. In their first three matches, the bowlers restricted opponents to 34, 11, and 20 runs respectively in the last four overs, claiming wickets in the process. However, in the final group game, the Netherlands’ Zach Lion-Cachet and Noah Croes managed to score 61 runs in the last four overs, losing only two wickets—a performance that highlighted potential vulnerabilities at the death.

5) South Africa presents a stern challenge

India’s next challenge comes against South Africa, who also remain unbeaten in the tournament. While several leading teams have suffered surprise defeats—Australia, for instance, were eliminated by Zimbabwe—South Africa have maintained their composure, finishing atop the group stage with a net run rate of +1.943. They currently lead the table with eight points, narrowly ahead of New Zealand.

India carries valuable momentum into the Super 8s, but with stiffer competition ahead, there is little margin for error. Addressing these issues will be crucial as the tournament progresses.

