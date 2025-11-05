FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
From Edgbaston's 149 to Melbourne's 82: Five iconic Virat Kohli innings that define his greatness

From Edgbaston to Melbourne, Virat Kohli’s brilliance has defined an era of Indian cricket. On his 37th birthday, we revisit five unforgettable innings that showcase his grit, class, and unmatched legacy — from Test battles to T20 thrillers. A tribute to the King of modern cricket.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Nov 05, 2025, 04:57 PM IST

From Edgbaston's 149 to Melbourne's 82: Five iconic Virat Kohli innings that define his greatness
Virat Kohli's journey in cricket resembles not just a collection of games but rather a showcase of extraordinary performances under pressure. The abundance of match-winning innings complicates the task of selecting a top five, yet some performances emerge as pivotal moments, marking his transformation from a gifted player to the worldwide phenomenon known as 'King Kohli.'

These five innings, which traverse various formats and continents, encapsulate the determination, skill, and remarkable intensity that have established him as a legendary figure for a generation of cricket enthusiasts.

1. The ultimate redemption: 149 vs England, Edgbaston, 2018

Following a tumultuous 2014 tour of England where he managed a mere average of 13.4, Kohli made a powerful comeback in 2018, determined to showcase his skills. In the opening Test at Edgbaston, the Indian batting order faltered against the formidable duo of James Anderson and Sam Curran. However, Kohli remained resolute, contributing 149 runs to India's total of 274, expertly managing the strike and guiding the lower order with remarkable precision. This remarkable innings, played on a challenging pitch and amidst significant personal criticism, marked a true redemption for him and solidified his status as a Test cricket legend.

2. The chase master's debut: 133* vs Sri Lanka, Hobart, 2012

The sound that heralded the entry of the 'Chase Master.' India faced the daunting task of chasing down a massive target of 321 runs in merely 40 overs against Sri Lanka to earn a bonus point in the CB series. Kohli transformed the seemingly impossible into a mere formality, scoring an impressive unbeaten 133 off just 86 deliveries. His onslaught against Lasith Malinga, where he racked up 24 runs in a single over, showcased a deadly mix of strength and boldness, propelling India to their target in just 36.4 overs.

3. The improbable miracle: 82* vs Pakistan, Melbourne (MCG), 2022

Considered by many as the finest T20 innings ever witnessed. During a T20 World Cup showdown against their fierce rivals Pakistan, India found themselves struggling at 31/4 while chasing a target of 160. Kohli delivered a performance of almost divine excellence, finishing with an impressive 82 runs off 53 deliveries. The two breathtaking sixes he struck off Haris Rauf in the 19th over—one soaring straight over the bowler’s head and the other deftly flicked over fine leg—were strokes of brilliance that transformed a seemingly certain defeat into an extraordinary triumph, leaving 90,000 spectators at the MCG in stunned silence.

4. Captain Kohli's statement: 141 vs Australia, Adelaide, 2014

In his debut Test as captain, Kohli demonstrated his bold approach. Pursuing a daunting target of 364 for a remarkable victory in the final innings, Kohli supported the chase by scoring a resolute 141. Although India did not succeed in the end, his two centuries in the match (115 and 141) laid down a courageous framework for the Indian Test team, signaling the dawn of a new, aggressive chapter.

5. The T20 knockout blow: 82* vs Australia, Mohali, 2016

In a virtual quarter-final of the T20 World Cup, India found themselves needing 67 runs from the final six overs against a formidable Australian bowling lineup. Kohli, showcasing his exceptional running between the wickets and exquisite batting skills, shifted the momentum entirely on his own, ending the match not out with a score of 82 off 51 deliveries. This chase was executed with perfect timing, shattering Australia’s aspirations and earning India a place in the semi-finals, further solidifying his status as a master in high-pressure situations.

