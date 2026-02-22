From Dilpreet Bajwa to Monank Patel, PM Modi applauds overseas Indian players at T20 World Cup 2026

In the latest episode of PM Modi's weekly radio show 'Mann Ki Baat', he acknowledged the contribution of overseas Indian players who featured in the ongoing ICC T20I World Cup 2026.

''I often say that the one who plays, blooms sports unites us too. You must be watching the T20 World Cup matches these days. I am sure that while watching the match, you must be eyeing a particular player. The jersey may belong to another country, but on hearing their name, you realise that he is from our country. These moments give you a slight happiness because the player is of Indian origin and is playing for the country where his family is settled. They step onto the field wearing the jersey of their country and wholeheartedly represent that country. Canada's team has the highest number of Indian-origin players," PM Modi said.

''Canada's captain Dilpreet Bajwa was in Punjab's Gurdaspur, and Navneet Dhaliwal is from Chandigarh. This list includes many names like Harsh Thaker and Shreyas Mova, who are making India and Canada proud. America's team has many players from Bharat's domestic cricket. American captain Monank Patel has played for Gujarat's under-16 and under 18 teams, Mumbai's Saurabh, Harmeet Singh, and Delhi's Milind Kumar are all prides of the American team. Many players who have played in different states of Bharat are now part of Oman's team. Jatinder Singh, Vinayak Shukla, Karan, Jai, and Ashish are strong players of the Oman cricket team,'' PM Modi added.

Talking about Indian-origin players being connected to their roots despite living overseas, he further said, ''Many such Indian origin players are bringing pride to their countries and becoming an inspiration for the youth there. This is the speciality of Indianness. Wherever they go, Indians remain connected to the roots of their motherland. And they also contribute to the delicacy of their workplace, that is, the country in which they live.''