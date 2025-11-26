From Deepti Sharma to Harleen Deol: Five Indian players set to trigger major bidding wars at WPL 2026 auction

The WPL 2026 Auction is set to feature intense bidding as top Indian talents, from Deepti Sharma to Harleen Deol, enter the fray. With teams reshaping their cores, these standout performers are expected to attract major interest and spark some of the biggest battles at the auction.

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 mega auction is scheduled for Thursday, November 27, and it is expected to be a highly competitive event, driven by the need for a solid Indian core. Following the national team’s remarkable victory in the ODI World Cup, numerous homegrown talents are entering the auction pool after being released, which has significantly increased their market value.

Franchises, especially UP Warriorz (boasting the largest budget) and Gujarat Giants (holding three Right to Match cards), are anticipated to be proactive in acquiring these five Indian match-winners, who are likely to attract unprecedented bids.

1. Deepti Sharma (All-Rounder)

Deepti stands out as perhaps the most prominent Indian name in the auction. After being released by UP Warriorz, she enters the bidding as the newly crowned Player of the Tournament from the ODI World Cup, where she excelled with both bat and ball. Her blend of aggressive lower-order hitting, sharp off-spin, and established leadership experience makes her a versatile player that every franchise desires. Anticipate that the bidding will commence at a high level and remain competitive.

2. Harleen Deol (Batter/Part-time Spin)

The decision by Gujarat Giants to let go of Harleen came as a significant shock. She is a versatile middle-order batter recognized for her clean hitting and outstanding fielding skills. Franchises that lack a reliable domestic No. 3 or No. 4 will likely pursue her vigorously, seeing her as a stabilizing anchor who can also accelerate the innings. Her worth is on par with the high-retention bids for Jemimah Rodrigues and Shafali Verma.

3. Renuka Singh Thakur (Pacer)

Renuka, a fast bowler capable of swinging the new ball, remains the most seasoned Indian pace option available in the auction. Although her economy rate has raised some concerns in the WPL, her international experience and knack for taking early wickets are invaluable assets. Teams like Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who previously released her, might consider using their RTM card, while UPW will be eager to secure a frontline Indian pacer.

4. Kiran Navgire (Hard-Hitting Batter)

Navgire offers pure, unfiltered power. With a domestic T20 strike rate exceeding 235, her performance is almost unbelievable. For teams in need of a dynamic finisher in the middle order—a position typically occupied by overseas players—Navgire presents a unique and explosive domestic choice. Her innate ability to clear the boundaries will spark an immediate bidding frenzy among teams seeking a vital accelerator.

5. Pratika Rawal (Young Batting Talent)

Rawal is seen as the investment pick. A standout performer during India's World Cup journey, she symbolizes the upcoming generation of domestic talent. Franchises aiming to establish a sustainable core for the next five seasons will likely place substantial bids for Rawal, recognizing that they are securing a future Indian star before her market value potentially soars.

The auction is set to be more than just a battle of high bids; it will transform into a high-stakes strategic game aimed at securing these key Indian players to fulfill team needs and strengthen championship aspirations.

