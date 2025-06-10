Will the Australian trio of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Mitchell Starc remain unbeaten in another final of an ICC tournament? Let's check their winning streak over the years.

The World Test Championship (WTC) Final between South Africa and defending champions Australia is on the verge of beginning on Wednesday, June 11. The match is scheduled to be played at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground in London. Aussies will be entering the stadium to defend their title and claim their successive WTC title. On the other hand, South Africa has reached the WTC Final for the first time and will look at script history by lifting the title in their first attempt.

Ahead of the high-voltage game, the Australian trio - Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, and Mitchell Starc - are trending on social media for their unbeaten record in the final of ICC tournaments. Let's take a look at their winning streak in ICC tournos.

Unbeaten record of Cummins, Hazlewood, and Starc

The Australian golden trio has never lost a final together. So far, they have been a part of 4 ICC finals together and are still undefeated. So, which are these ICC tournaments? Let us take a look at them.

2015 ODI World Cup - The Australian side defeated co-host New Zealand for the golden cup. This was the 5th time that Aussies lifted the 50-over World Cup trophy.

2021 T20 World Cup - The second time the Australian trio lifted the ICC trophy was in 2021 when the Aussies won their first-ever T20 World Cup.

2023 World Test Championship Final - The second WTC Final was played between India and Australia, which the Men in Yellow clinched in 2023.

2023 ODI World Cup - The same trio was also a part of the Australian side when they faced and defeated the home side, India, in the World Cup final.