From cricket to diplomacy: Australia Deputy PM uses Virat Kohli example to highlight bilateral ties

Australian Deputy PM Richard Marles praises Virat Kohli, saying that the RCB star is a 'huge name in Australia', while applauding strong ties between the two countries.

Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence Richard Marles was all praise for Virat Kohli and said that the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star is a 'huge name in Australia', while applauding the strong ties between the two countries. Not only Kohli, but Richard Marles also expressed his admiration for India's World Cup-winning captain, Kapil Dev.

''It is quite a thrill for me to be standing next to the great Kapil Dev. The relationship between Australia and India is at a high point. In so many ways, the shared passion that we have for life is embodied in our passion for cricket,'' Mares said.

Praising Kohli, Marles further said, ''Virat Kohli is a huge name in Australia right now, but as I grew up, the very first Indian cricket captain I remember was Bishan Bedi. They were the great names of that era. Everyone in this room is easily the most well-known person in Australia today. We have shared passions for things like cricket, but we also have shared challenges in the way in which we are going about leading the modern world.''

Apart from this, Marles also pointed out RCB's second IPL title win, praising Kohli's match-winning innings and also noting the contribution of Australian players like Josh Hazlewood and Tim David.

''When I was here last year, it was the morning after the final of the Indian Premier League, as it is, of course, this morning. Last night, as we saw a year ago, we saw RCB triumph. But I like the fact that Virat Kohli was 75 not out and was the man of the match, but alongside him were Josh Hazlewood and Tim David. So there was a very much Australian-Indian bilateral theme at play last night as RCB won the IPL. And that is emblematic, I think, of the relationship between our two countries,'' he added.

For those late to the story, Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten 75 off 42 balls in the 156-run chase against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Sunday to claim their second IPL title.