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From cricket legend to top taxpayer: MS Dhoni tops Bihar-Jharkhand charts with another off-field milestone

The former Indian skipper has added another jewel to his crown by topping the list of the highest individual taxpayers in Bihar and Jharkhand.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : May 08, 2026, 05:25 PM IST

From cricket legend to top taxpayer: MS Dhoni tops Bihar-Jharkhand charts with another off-field milestone
MS Dhoni became the highest individual taxpayer in the Bihar-Jharkhand region. (Pic Credits: Instagram)
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Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the former Indian skipper, has achieved yet another milestone after becoming the highest individual taxpayer in Bihar and Jharkhand for the fiscal year 2025-26. As per the Income Tax, around Rs 20,000 crore was collected from Bihar and Jharkhand combined in the financial year. Notably, Jharkhand alone contributed nearly Rs 12,000 crore in this figure, with around 70 percent of the collection coming through TDS (Tax deducted at source). Coming back to Dhoni becoming a leading individual taxpayer from the region, no exact amount of tax paid has been disclosed.

 

At an event in Ranchi, Jharkhand, Dr D Sudhakar Rao, who is the Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax for Bihar and Jharkhand, confirmed that Dhoni has retained the numero uno spot in the individual taxpayer category in the region. Interestingly, Dhoni retired from international cricket in 2019 and is currently featured only in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Chennai Super Kings (CSK). However, he has been out of action from the ongoing IPL season due to injury concerns.

 

MS Dhoni's income sources

 

One of the greatest cricketers in the history of the sport, MS Dhoni, earns from multiple sources, not just cricket, which makes him one of the most successful sportsmen financially. A large chunk of his income comes from his association with CSK as an uncapped player.

 

Apart from this, he earns heavily through brand endorsements of popular brands like State Bank of India (SBI), Acko, Orient Electric, Gulf Oil India, Indigo Paints, among several others.

 

He has also invested his money in several businesses and startups, which also adds to his yearly income. Dhoni also co-owns sports teams in leagues in football and hockey. His investments in real estate and commercial properties, along with his production house, have also added to his growing wealth over the years.

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