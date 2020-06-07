Headlines

Cricket

From conquest over cancer to helping India win 2011 World Cup, VVS Laxman praises Yuvraj Singh on Cancer Survivors Day

Yuvraj Singh - who helped India lift the 2011 World Cup trophy - had scored 362 runs and took 15 wickets in 9 games. He was named Player of the Tournament and was also a part of India’s 2007 T20I World Cup-winning team.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 07, 2020, 07:37 PM IST

Yuvraj Singh - who helped India lift the 2011 World Cup trophy - had scored 362 runs and took 15 wickets in 9 games. He was named Player of the Tournament and was also a part of India’s 2007 T20I World Cup-winning team.

Today on Cancer Survivors Day, former Indian batsman VVS Laxman took to Twitter to praise the former all-rounder. He described the former left-hander as an inspiration. 

“An inspiration to many through his successful conquest of cancer, it’s scarcely believable that @YUVSTRONG12 carried the team on his shoulders at the 2011 World Cup when gravely unwell,” the former batsman wrote. 

“That he registered his highest ODI score after his recovery is a tribute to his unwavering spirit,” Laxman added.

Yuvraj was quick to reply to Laxman and wrote: “Great day to share my story @VVSLaxman281 #CancerSurvivorsDay.”

Laxman has been paying tributes to his teammates who have influenced him throughout his career. Laxman wrote about Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, Virender Sehwag, Anil Kumble, and Javagal Srinath. 

