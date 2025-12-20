From central contract snub to contender: How Ishan Kishan rebuilt his case for India's T20 World Cup 2026 squad

From losing his central contract to forcing his way back into contention, Ishan Kishan’s resurgence has been driven by domestic dominance, renewed fitness focus, and role clarity. Here’s how Kishan rebuilt trust with selectors and revived his case for India’s T20 World Cup 2026 squad.

When the BCCI announced India’s 15-man squad for the 2026 T20 World Cup on December 20, 2025, one name instantly lit up every debate: Ishan Kishan. His selection wasn’t just about cricket—it felt like the final chapter of one of Indian cricket’s wildest comeback stories.

Go back a year and a half, and Kishan’s career was a mess. He pulled out of the 2023-24 South Africa tour, blaming “mental fatigue,” then skipped domestic games and got hammered by the BCCI. In no time, he’d lost his central contract and found himself dumped from the team. A lot of people figured the “Pocket Dynamo” would never wear the Blue jersey again.

But the Ishan Kishan ready to take on the 2026 World Cup is a different guy—sharper on the field, tougher in the mind.

The real turnaround started with the 2025 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Kishan wasn’t just showing up to tick boxes anymore. He took charge of Jharkhand, wore the captain’s armband, and dragged them to their first-ever title. He didn’t just lead; he tore up every bowling attack in his way, smashing 517 runs at a ridiculous strike rate of 197.32. Then came the final against Haryana—he hammered a 45-ball century, the second ever in an SMAT final, and broke MS Dhoni’s record for most sixes by a wicketkeeper-captain in a T20 season. Power-hitting? Back at full strength.

Then came IPL 2025, and if the domestic season showed he was hungry, the IPL screamed that he was world-class. Kishan switched to Sunrisers Hyderabad in a big-money move and made a statement straight away: unbeaten 106 in his debut. He and Travis Head made a habit of ripping through the Powerplay, and suddenly everyone was talking about Kishan again.

But this time, he wasn’t just swinging for the fences and throwing his wicket away. He played smart, finished games, and looked ice-cold in the clutch—something he totally lacked during his shaky form in 2023.

For the 2026 squad, the selectors—led by Ajit Agarkar and with Gautam Gambhir’s aggressive mindset in the mix—wanted one thing: intent. With Shubman Gill out due to his slowing strike rate, the spot was wide open for a wicketkeeper-batter who could go hard from ball one. Kishan fits perfectly. He’s flexible, covering both as backup opener to Abhishek Sharma and as a secondary keeper behind Sanju Samson.

From being a contract-less castaway training alone in Baroda to making a World Cup squad at home, Kishan’s rise is all about starting over and refusing to give up. He didn’t wait for a lucky break—he forced his way back in. As India gets ready to defend its crown, Kishan isn’t just the old prodigy with “attitude problems.” He’s battle-tested, a proven leader, and a guy who’s already lost everything—and knows exactly how to win it all back.

India squad for T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (Vice Captain), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson (wk), Washington Sundar, Ishan Kishan, Rinku Singh.

