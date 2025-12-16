From Cameron Green to uncapped Indian stars: Who bought whom at IPL 2026 mini-auction? Full team-wise players list

The IPL 2026 mini-auction delivered blockbuster deals and surprise picks. From Cameron Green’s record-breaking move to uncapped Indian stars attracting massive bids, here is the complete team-wise list of players bought by all franchises at the IPL 2026 mini-auction.

The IPL 2026 mini-auction held in Abu Dhabi was filled with excitement and significant financial rewards, as franchises aimed to secure transformative international players while also making substantial investments in the future of Indian domestic cricket. Australian all-rounder Cameron Green was the star of the event, fetching a record-setting price, while two uncapped Indian players achieved the distinction of being the most expensive in their category in the league's history.

Here is the complete team-wise list of all players acquired during the auction:

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

KKR placed a strong emphasis on top-tier international fast bowlers and all-round skills, highlighted by two of the auction's priciest players.

Auction Buys: Cameron Green (Rs 25.20 cr), Matheesha Pathirana (Rs 18.00 cr), Mustafizur Rahman (Rs 9.20 cr), Tejasvi Singh (Rs 3.00 cr), Finn Allen (Rs 2.00 cr), Rachin Ravindra (Rs 2.00 cr), Tim Seifert (Rs 1.50 cr), Akash Deep (Rs 1.00 cr), Rahul Tripathi (Rs 75 lakh), Kartik Tyagi (Rs 30 lakh), Prashant Solanki (Rs 30 lakh), Sarthak Ranjan (Rs 30 lakh), Daksh Kamra (Rs 30 lakh).

Retained Core: Ajinkya Rahane (C), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Manish Pandey, Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Sunil Narine, Umran Malik, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

CSK made an impressive shift towards youth, investing more than Rs 28 crore on two uncapped Indian players, who now hold the record for the highest uncapped purchases in IPL history.

Auction Buys: Kartik Sharma (Rs 14.20 cr), Prashant Veer (Rs 14.20 cr), Rahul Chahar (Rs 5.20 cr), Akeal Hosein (Rs 2.00 cr), Matt Henry (Rs 2.00 cr), Matthew Short (Rs 1.50 cr), Sarfaraz Khan (Rs 75 lakh), Zak Foulkes (Rs 75 lakh), Aman Khan (Rs 40 lakh).

Retained Core: MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson (Traded in), Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Urvil Patel, Noor Ahmad, Nathan Ellis, Shreyas Gopal, Khaleel Ahmed, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Mukesh Choudhary, Jamie Overton, Gurjapneet Singh, Anshul Kamboj.

Delhi Capitals (DC)

Delhi Capitals made a significant investment in local fast-bowling talent while enhancing their international lineup with experienced finishers and pace bowlers.

Auction Buys: Auqib Nabi Dar (Rs 8.40 cr), Pathum Nissanka (Rs 4.00 cr), David Miller (Rs 2.00 cr), Ben Duckett (Rs 2.00 cr), Lungi Ngidi (Rs 2.00 cr), Kyle Jamieson (Rs 2.00 cr), Prithvi Shaw (Rs 75 lakh), Sahil Parakh (Rs 30 lakh).

Retained Core: Axar Patel (C), KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Abishek Porel, Tristan Stubbs, Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Madhav Tiwari, Tripurana Vijay, Ajay Mandal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mitchell Starc, T. Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar, Dushmantha Chameera, Nitish Rana (Traded in).

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

RCB acquired a released Indian all-rounder and invested a significant sum in a talented uncapped spinner to bolster their bowling lineup.

Auction Buys: Venkatesh Iyer (Rs 7.00 cr), Mangesh Yadav (Rs 5.20 cr), Jacob Duffy (Rs 2.00 cr), Jordan Cox (Rs 75 lakh), Satvik Deswal (Rs 30 lakh), Vicky Ostwal (Rs 30 lakh), Vihaan Malhotra (Rs 30 lakh), Kanishk Chouhan (Rs 30 lakh).

Retained Core: Rajat Patidar (C), Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Jacob Bethell, Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Nuwan Thushara, Rasikh Dar, Abhinandan Singh, Suyash Sharma.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

LSG executed a strategic acquisition of a premier overseas wicketkeeper, while simultaneously enhancing their pace and spin options through both international and domestic selections.

Auction Buys: Josh Inglis (Rs 8.60 cr), Mukul Choudhary (Rs 2.60 cr), Akshat Raghuwanshi (Rs 2.20 cr), Wanindu Hasaranga (Rs 2.00 cr), Anrich Nortje (Rs 2.00 cr), Naman Tiwari (Rs 1.00 cr).

Retained Core: Rishabh Pant, Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Ayush Badoni, Himmat Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Shahbaz Ahamad, Arshin Kulkarni, Mayank Yadav, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Manimaran Siddharth, Digvesh Rathi, Prince Yadav, Akash Singh, Mohammad Shami (Traded in), Arjun Tendulkar (Traded in).

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

SRH made a significant investment in a powerful overseas all-rounder and also put money into a promising uncapped wicketkeeper/batter from the local scene.

Auction Buys: Liam Livingstone (Rs 13.00 cr), Jack Edwards (Rs 3.00 cr), Salil Arora (Rs 1.50 cr), Shivam Mavi (Rs 75 lakh), Shivang Kumar (Rs 30 lakh), Krains Fuletra (Rs 30 lakh), Praful Hinge (Rs 30 lakh), Sakib Hossain (Rs 30 lakh), Onkar Tarmale (Rs 30 lakh), Amit Kumar (Rs 30 lakh).

Retained Core: Pat Cummins (C), Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aniket Verma, R. Smaran, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Kamindu Mendis, Harshal Patel, Brydon Carse, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga, Zeeshan Ansari.

Rajasthan Royals (RR)

RR aimed to secure a premier Indian spinner while also establishing a strong foundation of Indian fast-bowling talent.

Auction Buys: Ravi Bishnoi (Rs 7.20 cr), Adam Milne (Rs 2.40 cr), Ravi Singh (Rs 95 lakh), Sushant Mishra (Rs 90 lakh), Kuldeep Sen (Rs 75 lakh), Yash Raj Punja (Rs 30 lakh), Vignesh Puthur (Rs 30 lakh), Brijesh Sharma (Rs 30 lakh), Aman Rao (Rs 30 lakh).

Retained Core: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravindra Jadeja (Traded in), Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Jofra Archer, Shimron Hetmyer, Tushar Deshpande, Sam Curran (Traded in), Sandeep Sharma, Kwena Maphaka, Nandre Burger, Shubham Dubey, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Donovan Ferreira, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Yudhvir Singh Charak.

Gujarat Titans (GT)

GT made cost-effective yet significant signings, acquiring a seasoned overseas all-rounder and enhancing the strength of their international and domestic pace attack.

Auction Buys: Jason Holder (Rs 7.00 cr), Tom Banton (Rs 2.00 cr), Ashok Sharma (Rs 90 lakh), Luke Wood (Rs 75 lakh), Prithvi Raj (Rs 30 lakh).

Retained Core: Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Jos Buttler, Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Arshad Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav.

Punjab Kings (PBKS)

PBKS had a more concise shopping list, concentrating on acquiring an international pace bowler and a versatile overseas all-rounder.

Auction Buys: Ben Dwarshuis (Rs 4.40 cr), Cooper Connolly (Rs 3.00 cr), Vishal Nishad (Rs 30 lakh), Pravin Dubey (Rs 30 lakh).

Retained Core: Shreyas Iyer (C), Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Nehal Wadhera, Vishnu Vinod, Harnoor Pannu, Pyla Avinash, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Harpreet Brar, Marco Jansen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, Mitch Owen, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Yash Thakur, Xavier Bartlett, Lockie Ferguson.

Mumbai Indians (MI)

The Mumbai Indians, operating with a tight budget, prioritized acquiring a top-notch wicketkeeper-batter along with some cost-effective Indian players.

Auction Buys: Quinton de Kock (Rs 1.00 cr), Danish Malewar (Rs 30 lakh), Mayank Rawat (Rs 30 lakh).

Retained Core: Hardik Pandya (C), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ryan Rickleton, Robin Minz, Mitchell Santner, Corbin Bosch, Naman Dhir, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Allah Ghafanzar, Ashwani Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Will Jacks, Raghu Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Sherfane Rutherford (Traded in), Mayank Markande (Traded in).

