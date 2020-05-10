From calling AB de Villiers his favourite batsman to receiving Test cap from MS Dhoni, KL Rahul answers fans' questions

Wicket-keeper batsman KL Rahul on Sunday made sure to answer as many questions from fans as he did an 'Ask Rahul' session on Twitter.

The batsman was asked to name his all-time favourite batsman and answering it, Rahul replied: "I think it is got to be @ABdeVilliers17."

Rahul and de Villiers played together for the Indian Premier League franchise (IPL) Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

The right-handed batsman was also asked to reveal his favourite moment while playing for Karnataka. Rahul said that winning the Ranji Trophy during the 2013-14 season will be his favourite cricket moment.

The batsman also said that apart from Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), Royal Challengers Bangalore is his favourite IPL franchise.

He was also asked how he felt receiving the Test cap from MS Dhoni. The stylish batsman replied, "It was a special and emotional moment for me. I never thought I would get a chance to play in the series and it was a special feeling to get that cap from MS Dhoni".

As far as cricket is concerned, all sporting events have been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Rahul was in phenomenal form with the bat in the limited-overs series against Australia and New Zealand.

He has scored one century and four fifty-plus scores in his last ten innings in ODIs and T20Is combined.

Rahul was also made the captain of KXIP and would have lead the side in the 13th edition of the IPL if it had commenced from March 29.

However, the tournament has been suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.