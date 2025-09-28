Add DNA as a Preferred Source
From boycott calls to sold-out stadium: Indian cricket fans turn up for historic IND vs PAK Asia Cup Final clash

Unlike the previous two games of IND vs PAK in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, tickets for the Final match on Sunday have reportedly been sold out.

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 28, 2025, 05:27 PM IST

From boycott calls to sold-out stadium: Indian cricket fans turn up for historic IND vs PAK Asia Cup Final clash
Tickets for the IND vs PAK Asia Cup Final have been sold out
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

The blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan is set to begin at 8 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) for the Asia Cup 2025 title. This is the first time that both sides will be locking horns in the tournament's final. Both teams have already faced each other in the Asia Cup 2025 before, in the group stage and in the Super 4, which were won by Team India comfortably. However, there have been boycott calls for the IND vs PAK matches by a major section of Indians as a protest against the BCCI for playing with Pakistan, which has a state policy of running terror organisations within its country.

Several boycott trends also made headlines on social media, the result of which was also visible at the venue. In the first group stage match of IND vs PAK, many seats of the Dubai International Stadium remained unsold. This was the first time in many years that tickets for a limited-overs game between these two sides were not sold out.

The trend continued for the Super 4 match as well, as some reports claim that nearly 17,000 tickets were sold for the high-voltage match. However, things have taken a complete 180-degree flip, as the ticket sales for the Asia Cup 2025 Final have reportedly been sold out, with all 28,000 seats booked at the Dubai International Stadium.

Since there will be a sea of cricket fans at the venue, the Dubai Police has also issued strict security guidelines for the final match on Sunday.

IND vs PAK: Squads for Asia Cup 2025

 

India - Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Sanju Samson (WK), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, and Arshdeep Singh.

 

Pakistan - Salman Ali Agha (C), Mohammad Haris (WK), Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Hussain Talat, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, and Abrar Ahmed.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
