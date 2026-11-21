The 2018 ball-tampering scandal is back in the spotlight, as a broadcaster removed David Warner and Usman Khawaja from commentary duties amid fresh controversy. Here's what happened.

The infamous Sandpapergate controversy, which took place in 2018, was recently revived after the release of former Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja's autobiography. Titled 'Sabr', the book has brought fresh attention to the ball-tampering scandal, and the renewed debate has now affected a commentary panel as well. Broadcaster Fox Cricket has decided to remove Khawaja and David Warner from its coverage for the next few weeks as the 2018 controversy continues to grow.

Why has Fox Cricket removed Usman Khawaja and David Warner?

Fox Sports managing director Steve Crawley said, ''In light of recent events, both Usman and Davey will be rested from our broadcasts over the next few weeks. While we always support all members of our commentary team and welcome a diversity of views, which is a feature of our summer of cricket, we also understand the pressure they are rested to respond to every new comment.

Crawley further said that the ongoing controversy was making it difficult for the commentators to concentrate on their broadcasting duties. ''We think it is increasingly difficult to focus on the game while the situation continues to unfold and think it is unfair on both commentators to put them in that position. Our focus remains on providing our viewers with the best broadcast of Australia's summer of cricket. We will continue to monitor the situation,'' he added.

What happened in the 2018 Sandpapergate scandal?

This all began during the third Test match between Australia and South Africa in Cape Town when TV cameras showed Cameron Bancroft attempting to tamper with the ball using sandpaper.

After an investigation, Cricket Australia handed a one-year suspension to then-skipper Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner. Bancroft received a 9-month suspension.