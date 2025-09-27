From Abhishek Sharma to Jasprit Bumrah: 5 Indian players who can trouble Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 final

As India and Pakistan gear up for their epic Asia Cup 2025 final clash, several Indian players stand out as key threats to Pakistan's chances. India boasts a blend of explosive batting and lethal bowling, with some stars already shining brilliantly in the tournament.

The final of the Asia Cup 2025 is scheduled for September 28. For the first time since the tournament's inception in 1984, it will feature a showdown between India and Pakistan. It has taken 41 years and 17 editions for this moment to arrive. This matchup was unexpected; while India was seen as the favorite, few anticipated Pakistan would reach this stage.

Pakistan secured their spot by defeating Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4. India also advanced by overcoming both Pakistan and Bangladesh. This will mark the third encounter between India and Pakistan within just two weeks, with India having already triumphed in their Group A match against Pakistan.

There are members of the Indian team capable of inflicting significant harm on Pakistan. Pakistan has every reason to be cautious around them. These players could influence the match's outcome, whether individually or collectively.

Which Indian players should Pakistan be wary of? Let's take a closer look:

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill, India's Test captain, serves as the ideal complement to Abhishek. While he is more compact, he is equally aggressive, and Pakistan must find a way to silence him, or India will undoubtedly accumulate a substantial score. He is undoubtedly a crucial player in the Asia Cup 2025 final.

Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek has been performing exceptionally well in this tournament, accumulating more than 300 runs with a strike rate exceeding 200 and an average above 50. He has the ability to dismantle the bowling attack within the first six overs. Pakistan will be eager to dismiss him swiftly.

Hardik Pandya

Hardik poses a significant threat to Pakistan with his skills in batting, bowling, and fielding. He is a well-rounded player, making him a crucial element for India across all three areas of the game. Pakistan must contend with his abilities in every facet of play.

Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep's spinning web can ensnare even the finest batters, and the Pakistani team found it difficult to cope with him during the Group A match. If he gets into a groove, Pakistan will find it hard to escape the spinner's hold.

Jasprit Bumrah

Bumrah has consistently been a thorn in Pakistan's side, and they will aim to dismiss him from the attack swiftly. Whether they choose to play him cautiously or aggressively target him, it will be interesting to see what approach Pakistan takes against a player capable of altering the game's dynamics in just a few deliveries.

