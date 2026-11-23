Indian bowling attack failed to secure a win despite putting New Zealand under pressure as the hosts showcased magnificent resilience on Day 5 to end the match in a draw.

New Zealand pulled off a remarkable escape in Wellington after frustrating Indian bowlers on Day 5 when the visitors required just eight wickets to win the game and earn 12 crucial World Test Championship (WTC) points. Notably, things were different when the final day of the Test began as Washington Sundar scalped Devon Conway's wicket in the first Session and after a few deliveries Prasidh Krishna removed Rachin Ravindra. The fifth and final wicket that Indian side managed to pick up on Day 5 was of Tom Blundell, courtesy of Anshul Kamboj.

After this dismissal, New Zealand batters Glenn Phillips and Daryl Mitchell survived the Indian bowling attack and succeeded in ending the match in a draw. Mitchell remained unbeaten on 49 off 186 balls, while Phillips scored 26 not out off 126 deliveries.

India fail to convert first-innings advantage into victory

Shubman Gill and Co were in complete control of the match after their massive first-innings total of 720/9 declared. In reply, Kiwis were bundled out for 368, and the visitors had a sizeable lead over the hosts, but they failed to capitalise.

India entered the final day needing eight wickets to win the game but the bowling attack managed only three dismissals across 75 overs as the remaining five wickets proved difficult to claim, particularly after Phillips and Mitchell settled at the crease.

With this result, both India and New Zealand earned four WTC points. If India had clinched the Wellington Test, then 12 WTC points would have been added, helping to improve their winning percentage. Currently, India stands at No 4 with 72 points and 50 PCT.

When will 2nd Test between India and New Zealand begin?

The second and final match in the series between India and New Zealand will be played at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, starting November 27.