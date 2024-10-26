The three-time defending champions started off well, scoring 52-2, but were quickly bundled out for a mere 53 runs in 20.1 overs.

Western Australia suffered a devastating collapse, losing 8 wickets for just 1 run in a batting performance that will be remembered for years to come. The three-time defending champions started off well, scoring 52-2, but were quickly bundled out for a mere 53 runs in 20.1 overs on a challenging green and bouncy pitch in Perth.

The solitary run on the scoreboard came from a wide, with batters from number five to 10 dismissed without scoring. Beau Webster was the star performer for Tasmania, picking up an impressive 6 wickets while conceding only 17 runs. This dismal total marked the second-lowest score in the history of the One-Day Cup.

Tasmania's opener, Mitchell Owen, set the tone for the innings by aggressively scoring two sixes and three fours in just 17 balls, accumulating 29 runs before being dismissed shortly after Caleb Jewell. The left-arm pacer, Joel Paris, made a significant impact by taking two crucial wickets, one of which was the dismissal of captain Jordan Silk for just one run.

The experienced wicketkeeper-batsman, Matthew Wade, then took charge and efficiently finished the job by scoring 21 runs off 13 balls, leading Tasmania to successfully chase down the target of 54 runs in under nine overs.

Western Australia, who had clinched three consecutive titles, now face an uphill battle to secure a spot in the top two and keep their hopes of a fourth consecutive trophy alive. They must defeat Victoria, South Australia, and Queensland in their remaining matches, while also relying on other teams' results.

Despite a promising start, with Bancroft and D’Arcy Short forming a solid partnership, Western Australia faltered as Webster wreaked havoc with the ball. Tasmania's victory, following a loss and a no-result in their first two matches, marked a significant turnaround for the team.

