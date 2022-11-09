Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

From 2% chance of winning, Pakistan reach T20 World Cup 2022 final

Pakistan were virtually written off after back-to-back losses. Two weeks later, they re now in the T20 World Cup final defying the odds.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 09, 2022, 05:25 PM IST

From 2% chance of winning, Pakistan reach T20 World Cup 2022 final
Photo: Twitter

T20 World Cup 2022 latest news: Pakistan having defied the odds yet again, proving themselves to be the most dangerous opponent in knockout cricket. They were virtually written off after back-to-back losses against India and Zimbabwe. Two weeks later, three resurgent wins and a fortunate twist landed them in the semi-finals. On Wednesday, they dominated and convincingly defeated Super 12 Group A winners New Zealand to enter the final in emphatic style. 

Pakistan started the cup with a hard-fought match against India which was a close one but did not go their way. Another close finish against Zimbabwe became a massive upset. At the time, they had only a 2 percent chance of winning the tournament. However, you cannot predict what is to come next with Pakistan. 

Wins against Netherlands, a confidence-building one against South Africa and a magical one against Bangladesh ensured Pakistan qualified for the final four. The bowling attack had started to click already with Shaheen Shah Afridi hot again. The only missing clog were the sleeping giants at the top of the batting order. That changed against New Zealand as Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan looked unstoppable, setting the platform for Pakistan to cruise to victory by 7 wickets. 

Pakistan's fate was written partly by Netherlands who sealed the fate of South Africa on the final Super 12 match day. The Proteas were favourites to qualify and were on the top of their game despite having lost to Pakistan in the earlier game. The Dutch minnows pulled off a stunning performance to knock South Africa out and leave the door open for Pakistan to script a memorable T20 World Cup comeback story. 

Pakistan now look like a complete team as it heads to the T20 World Cup 2022 final on Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). While their bowling attack had already performed admirably and their middle order batsmen were doing the job, they now have an in-form top three with Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Haris. The Men in Green will now be feeling confident of lifting their second T20 World Cup trophy, 13 years after they won for the first time in 2009.

The Pakistan win against New Zealand also fulfills one half of the 'most-desired' T20 World Cup final combination of India vs Pakistan for fans. India skipper Rohit Sharma and his team will be hoping to do their part and come out victorious against England to set a grand final between the two subcontinent neighbours and arch-rivals on the cricket field. 

Highlights from the match here: Pak Vs NZ T20 1st Semi-Final Match LIVE Score: Pakistan cruise to WIN, Babar-Rizwan unstoppable

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Mohammed Shami to Arshdeep Singh: Team India's best combination of 5 bowlers for T20 World Cup 2022
From tech giants to big fashion brands: Top Indian-origin CEOs making name in biz world
Viral Photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Rakul Preet Singh pose for paps in stylish outfits
ICC T20 World Cup: Know the players who orchestrated Namibia’s win over SL
In pics: Meet Badshah's rumoured girlfriend, Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 508 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for November 9
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.