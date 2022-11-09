From 2% chance of winning, Pakistan reach T20 World Cup 2022 final

Photo: Twitter

T20 World Cup 2022 latest news: Pakistan having defied the odds yet again, proving themselves to be the most dangerous opponent in knockout cricket. They were virtually written off after back-to-back losses against India and Zimbabwe. Two weeks later, three resurgent wins and a fortunate twist landed them in the semi-finals. On Wednesday, they dominated and convincingly defeated Super 12 Group A winners New Zealand to enter the final in emphatic style.

Pakistan started the cup with a hard-fought match against India which was a close one but did not go their way. Another close finish against Zimbabwe became a massive upset. At the time, they had only a 2 percent chance of winning the tournament. However, you cannot predict what is to come next with Pakistan.

Wins against Netherlands, a confidence-building one against South Africa and a magical one against Bangladesh ensured Pakistan qualified for the final four. The bowling attack had started to click already with Shaheen Shah Afridi hot again. The only missing clog were the sleeping giants at the top of the batting order. That changed against New Zealand as Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan looked unstoppable, setting the platform for Pakistan to cruise to victory by 7 wickets.

Pakistan's fate was written partly by Netherlands who sealed the fate of South Africa on the final Super 12 match day. The Proteas were favourites to qualify and were on the top of their game despite having lost to Pakistan in the earlier game. The Dutch minnows pulled off a stunning performance to knock South Africa out and leave the door open for Pakistan to script a memorable T20 World Cup comeback story.

Pakistan now look like a complete team as it heads to the T20 World Cup 2022 final on Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). While their bowling attack had already performed admirably and their middle order batsmen were doing the job, they now have an in-form top three with Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Haris. The Men in Green will now be feeling confident of lifting their second T20 World Cup trophy, 13 years after they won for the first time in 2009.

The Pakistan win against New Zealand also fulfills one half of the 'most-desired' T20 World Cup final combination of India vs Pakistan for fans. India skipper Rohit Sharma and his team will be hoping to do their part and come out victorious against England to set a grand final between the two subcontinent neighbours and arch-rivals on the cricket field.

