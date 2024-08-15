'From 1929 hrs...': On this day in 2020, MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket

On August 15, 2020, a momentous occasion unfolded in the realm of Indian cricket as MS Dhoni bid farewell to his illustrious career after months of speculation. The legendary Indian captain and wicketkeeper-batsman took to Instagram to share a series of images from his journey and expressed his gratitude, stating, "Thanks - Thanks a lot for your love and support throughout. From 1929 hrs consider me as Retired."

Hailing from Ranchi, Dhoni revolutionized Indian cricket during his tenure as captain across all formats. His crowning achievements include leading India to victory in the Champions Trophy in 2013, making him the first captain to secure all three ICC trophies. Dhoni's triumphs in the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 50-over World Cup solidified his status as a true match-winner, particularly with his prowess as a finisher in the batting order.

The 2019 World Cup semi-final at Old Trafford in Manchester marked the end of his illustrious career representing India. He was dismissed by a precise throw from Martin Guptill leading to a devastating defeat for the Men in Blue in a closely contested match, ultimately resulting in their elimination from the tournament. Despite this, Dhoni remained silent on his future plans for several months thereafter, with the BCCI also excluding him from the central contract list for the upcoming cycle.

In a recent public appearance, Dhoni expressed his disappointment at the manner in which they were defeated, acknowledging the heartbreak it caused. However, he also emphasized the importance of moving forward and letting go of the past. As quoted by India Today, Dhoni stated, "It was a tough loss, but I believe it is time to focus on the future and leave the past behind."

"It was a difficult one because I knew that this will be my last World Cup, so it would have been good to be on the winning side. It was heartbreak moment, so we accepted the result and we tried to move on."

"Time thoda lagta hai aur World Cup ke baad thoda time mil bhi jata hai. Maine toh uske baad international khela nahi hai toh mujhe toh kaafi time mila-hai." (It takes time and one gets some time after the World Cup. I haven't played ar international after that, so I got a lot of time). "So, yes, it was a heartbreak, but at the same time you have to get out of it."

