'Fridges and bar are all fully stocked,' says Shane Warne as he gives sneak-peek of his house during self-isolation

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 25, 2020, 06:06 PM IST

Shane Warne

Former Australian Shane Warne has stepped up as well and gave everyone a sneak-peak of his home.

Warne gave Fox League Live a tour of his lavish home where he’ll be all alone as part of the self-isolation. 'The fridges and the bar are all fully stocked here, let’s just have a look,” Warne said.

In an Instagram post, he had already shared a press release that stated that his gin distillery SevenZeroEight has decided to produce hand sanitisers for hospitals.

“Shane Warne and his founders, which included 2 prominent WA surgical specialists, decided to stop production of their award-winning SevenZeroEight gin to shift to producing medical grade 70 percent alcohol hand sanitizer until further notice,” the press release said.

“An agreement has already been made to provide a continuous supply to two nominated Western Australian hospitals at cost,” it further added.

Warne added: “This is a challenging time for Australians and we all need to do what we can to help our healthcare system combat this disease and save lives. I am happy SevenZeroEight has the ability to make this shift and encourage others to do the same.”

