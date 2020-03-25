'Fridges and bar are all fully stocked,' says Shane Warne as he gives sneak-peek of his house during self-isolation

Shane Warne

As the world is in self-isolation and social distancing, cricketers are keeping their social media active to keep fans entertain fans during the coronavirus outbreak.

Former Australian Shane Warne has stepped up as well and gave everyone a sneak-peak of his home.

Warne gave Fox League Live a tour of his lavish home where he’ll be all alone as part of the self-isolation. 'The fridges and the bar are all fully stocked here, let’s just have a look,” Warne said.

In an Instagram post, he had already shared a press release that stated that his gin distillery SevenZeroEight has decided to produce hand sanitisers for hospitals.

“Shane Warne and his founders, which included 2 prominent WA surgical specialists, decided to stop production of their award-winning SevenZeroEight gin to shift to producing medical grade 70 percent alcohol hand sanitizer until further notice,” the press release said.

“An agreement has already been made to provide a continuous supply to two nominated Western Australian hospitals at cost,” it further added.

Warne added: “This is a challenging time for Australians and we all need to do what we can to help our healthcare system combat this disease and save lives. I am happy SevenZeroEight has the ability to make this shift and encourage others to do the same.”