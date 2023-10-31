Headlines

Fresh twist in Babar Azam chat leak, PCB chairman Zaka Ashraf says, 'I'm giving you...'

Pakistani news anchor, Waseem Badami, has publicly acknowledged an error made by him and his ARY News team, as they inadvertently shared Pakistan cricket captain Babar Azam's private chat with PCB COO Salman Naseer

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 31, 2023, 04:09 PM IST

Pakistani news anchor, Waseem Badami, has publicly acknowledged an error made by him and his ARY News team, as they inadvertently shared Pakistan cricket captain Babar Azam's private chat with PCB COO Salman Naseer. Badami revealed that the decision to display the screenshot of Babar's personal conversation was initially withheld, but a last-minute video message from PCB chief Zaka Ashraf changed the course of their broadcast.

The incident shed light on the complexities of producing a live show, where rapid decisions and a team of individuals play vital roles. In a video posted on his official account, Badami regretted the choice to reveal Babar's chat with a senior PCB official, emphasizing the importance of consent and the team's commitment to learning from their mistakes.

The twist in the story came when PCB chief Zaka Ashraf not only provided the screenshot but actively encouraged the channel to present it live. His decision was underscored by a statement that he took responsibility on television, inadvertently overlooking the significance of Babar Azam's consent.

The leaked chat revolved around PCB's COO inquiring whether Babar had reached out to the PCB chairman during the World Cup, amidst circulating media reports Babar's reply, confirming that he had not called the chairman, was the subject of this controversy.

The on-air disclosure triggered immediate reactions from notable figures in Pakistan cricket. Former captain Azhar Ali, who participated in the ARY News broadcast, protested against the invasion of someone's personal chat into the public domain. Renowned Pakistani fast bowler Waqar Younis also expressed his disapproval of the incident and called for respect for Babar Azam's privacy, stating that he is a valuable asset to Pakistan Cricket.

The controversy involving Babar Azam's leaked chat is not the sole off-field issue surrounding the Pakistan cricket team. The resignation of PCB chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq, following allegations of a conflict of interest, has further mired the situation. Inzamam stepped down from his role, pending a transparent inquiry by the committee. He expressed his willingness to resume his duties if the investigation clears his name.

Amidst this turmoil, Pakistan faces a crucial match against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. To stay in contention for the tournament, Pakistan must secure convincing victories in their remaining three matches and hope for favorable outcomes in matches involving Australia, Afghanistan, and New Zealand. The journey ahead promises to be challenging and defining for Pakistan's World Cup aspirations.

