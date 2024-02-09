Fresh trouble hits Mumbai Indians camp as Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya take this step

According to fans on social media, it appears that the two individuals have now unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Mumbai Indians (MI) are eagerly anticipating success in the IPL 2024. However, despite the tournament not yet commencing, the team has already been embroiled in a fresh controversy. Prior to the IPL 2024 auction in December of last year, Hardik Pandya made a return to MI through a player trade after spending two years with the Gujarat Titans. Upon his arrival, the talented all-rounder was also bestowed with the captaincy of MI, marking the end of Rohit Sharma's decade-long tenure as the franchise's skipper.

According to fans on social media, it appears that the two individuals have now unfollowed each other on Instagram. There are two possibilities: either they never followed each other on this platform to begin with, or they have recently chosen to unfollow one another.

Breaking News



‼️ Hardik Pandya And Rohit Sharma Don’t Follow Each Other On Instagram



Or



Recently They Both Have Unfollowed Each Other ‼️ pic.twitter.com/3B2oYk2hfl — Vaibhav Bhola (@VibhuBhola) February 8, 2024

Hardik was following him. So he unfollowed him now. — Satya Prakash (@Satya_Prakash08) February 8, 2024

The veracity of the rumors has not been confirmed at this time. Hardik Pandya had an extraordinary stint with GT, guiding them to victory in their inaugural season and securing a second-place finish in the subsequent season.

Furthermore, the decision to change the captaincy was elucidated by Mark Boucher, the head coach of MI.

Speaking to SmashSports, he said, "It's just more of a cricketing decision that was made and I do think it is going to bring the best out of Rohit as a person as a player. Just let him go out and enjoy and score some good runs. He's been captaining for ages and he's done really well for Mumbai Indians. Now he also leads India as well. It is that he walks into a place and there's just cameras in it and he's so busy and he hasn't had probably the best couple of seasons of late with the bat but he's done well as a captain."

"I just thought you know when we're speaking with the whole Mumbai Indians group, we thought that maybe this is the opportunity for him to step as a player. We believe he got some great value to add and just go out there and actually enjoy it without the hype of being a captain," Boucher added.

"He is still going to captain India so that hype's going be there but when he steps into the IPL maybe just taking that extra bit of pressure off him as a captain an maybe we get the best out of Rohit Sharma. We want to see him playing with a smile on his face, spending a bit of time with his beautiful family."

However, Rohit's wife, Ritika Sajdeh, dismissed Boucher's response, expressing her disagreement in the comments section of the SmashSports podcast, stating, "So many things wrong with this."