Fresh controversy rocks Pakistan camp: T20 World Cup player fined over misconduct with female hotel staff in Sri Lanka

The event took place prior to Pakistan's final Super 8 game against the home team, Sri Lanka, and is currently a topic of hushed discussions within the Pakistan Cricket Board and among team members.

In a surprising turn of events, an unnamed player from Pakistan allegedly misbehaved with a female housekeeping staff member during the team's stay in Kandy for the T20 World Cup. This incident reportedly took place just before the Pakistan cricket team's final group stage match against Sri Lanka. According to a report by Telecom Asia, the team was residing at the Golden Crown Hotel when the incident occurred. The situation escalated as the staff called for assistance. Upon hearing the commotion, other staff members rushed to her aid. The issue was brought to the attention of the Pakistan team manager, Naveed Cheema, who is said to have reprimanded the player and imposed a fine for his behavior.

The hotel staff was reportedly furious about the incident and demanded strict action against the player for his unacceptable conduct. However, Cheema extended an apology to the hotel management on behalf of the player and attempted to downplay the situation.

"Before Pakistan's last Super Eight match against Sri Lanka, a Pakistan World Cup squad player misbehaved with a female housekeeping staff member," sources told Telecom Asia Sport. "The staff shouted and called for help, at which the hotel staff came to her rescue and reported the matter to Pakistan team manager Navaid Cheema," the report said, quoting team sources.

"The top management of Golden Crown Hotel wanted the matter to be dealt with strongly, but Cheema apologised on behalf of the player and fined him for misbehaviour," said Telecom Asia Sport in the report

Is PCB going to take action?

The player now finds himself in serious trouble and is scheduled to appear before the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). If the allegations are substantiated, he may face further penalties for his actions. This is not the first instance of a Pakistani player being involved in such embarrassing situations. Previously, Haider Ali was arrested by Manchester police during the Pakistan A tour of England on rape allegations, but he was later released due to insufficient evidence.

In a similar vein, team masseur Malang Ali was reported and fined for misconduct involving a female staff member during the tour to Malaysia.

Pakistan's disastrous streak in ICC events continues

Meanwhile, Pakistan managed to defeat Sri Lanka, but they were unable to secure a spot in the T20 World Cup semifinals. Their first Super 8 match against New Zealand was canceled due to rain, and they suffered a loss to England in the second match. They needed a significant victory to surpass New Zealand on run-rate and qualify, but they fell short, allowing New Zealand and England to advance from the group. The Kiwis went on to defeat South Africa in the semifinal, securing their place in the final.

