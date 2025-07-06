'Frankly ridiculous': India's delayed declaration at Edgbaston sparks intense debate, ex-cricketers question Shubman Gill's call

India declared their second innings at 427/6, adding to their massive first-innings lead. While this left England with a seemingly insurmountable target, it also meant India had only about 18 overs to bowl on Day 4, securing three vital wickets before stumps.

India's dominant batting display in the second Test against England has been overshadowed by a brewing controversy surrounding captain Shubman Gill's declaration timing. The decision to bat deep into Day 4, setting England a colossal target of 608 runs, has sparked an intense debate among former cricketers, who are openly questioning Gill's tactical judgment, especially with significant rain forecast for the final day.

India declared their second innings at 427/6, adding to their massive first-innings lead. While this left England with a seemingly insurmountable target, it also meant India had only about 18 overs to bowl on Day 4, securing three vital wickets before stumps.

Expert Verdicts on Gill's Call

Former England captain Nasser Hussain was among the most vocal critics, hinting at a potential lack of trust in India's bowling attack. "There is a lot of pressure on India. If they get a draw [due to rain], people will ask why they batted on so long, and people will ask whether Gill trusts his attack," Hussain stated on Sky Cricket.

His compatriot, former England cricketer Mark Butcher, minced no words, labelling the declaration timing as "frankly ridiculous." Butcher argued that India missed a clear opportunity to declare earlier and maximize their bowling time, particularly given the adverse weather predictions. He stressed that if England managed to secure a draw due to rain, it would feel like a "custard pie to the face of India" and a "massive feather in the cap" for the home side, despite being outplayed for four days.

Reward Under Scrutiny

The core of the debate lies in the balance between setting an unassailable target and allowing sufficient time to bowl out the opposition, especially on a flat Edgbaston pitch and with rain looming. While India's bowling coach Morne Morkel defended the decision, citing the desire for a "comfortable position" and securing crucial early wickets on Day 4, the concerns of the critics remain.

As Day 5 began with heavy rain delays, the initial fears about Gill's "conservative" call seemed validated, putting immense pressure on the Indian bowlers to take the remaining seven wickets in potentially limited play. The cricketing world watches keenly to see if India's strategy pays off, or if the delayed declaration proves to be a missed opportunity in their quest to level the series.

