IPL 2022: Franchises unhappy with BCCI's THIS decision ahead of 15th edition

Just in a few weeks, the Indian Premier League (IPL) will begin on the scheduled date of March 26, however, while teams are gearing up for the 15th edition, most of them don't have their main players in the squad yet.

With the Ranji Trophy league phase recently concluded, most of the IPL participants are said to reach Maharashtra for various training camps. Talking about the Indian players, they were set to arrive by March 12 to start off their practise sessions, however, the decision by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has many franchises unhappy.

Ideally, teams would be expecting their players to be with their respective squads at least two weeks prior to the start of the tournament, however, the recent ten-day Bangalore camp organised by BCCI for nearly 25 players will now allow the white-ball specialists to join their respective franchises.

The players would be able to only join by March 15, but with three days of quarantine for IPL participants, the date could go on to March 18 for the big names, which will lead them to miss a lot of action.

According to a report by Cricbuzz, franchises have taken this matter to the IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel and CEO Hemang Amin over "denial of contractual right to have access to the players two weeks prior to the start of the league". This issue has also created a rift between the BCCI sources and the franchises.

The Bangalore camp:

It has been learnt that the franchise and BCCI sources have come to an agreement to cut down the three days of quarantine for the players who will be part of the Bangalore camp.

Before entering the IPL bio bubble, the players will undergo a similar bio bubble environment in their last five days in Bangalore. This will allow the players to join their respective franchise's bio bubble by March 15.

About the Bangalore camp, it has been organised by BCCI for selected white-ball players to assign them roles and responsibilities ahead of ICC T20 World Cup 2022. The camp will take place under the guidance of the head coach and the selection committee.