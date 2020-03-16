Franchise owners ready for IPL 2020 to be called-off aimed coronavirus outbreak: Report

BCCI on Friday (March 13) decided to suspend IPL 2020 till April 15, 2020.

After the kick-off of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was postponed as a precautionary measure against the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation, one of the franchises officials claimed that the owners are set to have a conference call at 6 pm on Monday (March 16).

In a statement, the BCCI said that it "will work closely with the Government of India along with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and all other relevant Central and State Government departments in this regard".

"We are having a conference call today in the evening and we will discuss the situation, but just look around. Schools, colleges, malls, theaters have all been closed," the official was quoted as saying by IANS.

"In fact, even gyms have closed now after the fresh directive from the health department. So, in such a scenario, it is only obvious that we might get to a situation where the league may have to be called off for a season," the official further added.

While another official said that the franchises are ready to bear the losses as was no other choice but to bear what's happening.

The opening match of this year's IPL was supposed to be played between the most successful teams of IPL - defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 29.

"See, we will be having basic loses of around Rs 15-20 crore which comes with paying salaries and other things that come with the successful organization of the league," the official claimed.

"But there are other loses as well like those that come from merchandise sales etc. While tickets and all are insured, these are loses which the franchises will have to bear if the tournament doesn't happen. But then, we all realise that nothing beats human safety," the official added.

India has recorded more than 100 positive cases so far with the global infected count standing at over 100,000. The death toll because of the virus has gone beyond 5,000 internationally.