Cricket

Cricket

'Fourth umpire is wrong': Angelo Mathews shares video evidence, claims he shouldn't have been declared out

Sri Lanka’s Angelo Mathews shared video evidence as ‘proof’ showing that he was wrongly given timed out against Bangladesh.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 07, 2023, 10:04 AM IST

Angelo Mathews has shared a video as 'proof' to dispute his 'timed out' decision during the World Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh on Monday, November 6 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. In the tweet before the ‘proof’, he claims he still had 5 seconds left to fix his helmet when the issue occurred. Mathews wrote, “4th umpire is wrong here! Video evidence shows I still had 5 more seconds even after the helmet gave away! Can the 4th umpire rectify this please? I mean safety is paramount as I just couldn’t face the bowler without a helmet.

In the video, Mathews shows that there was less than a two-minute gap between Sadeera Samarawickrama's dismissal and his helmet trouble. However, the fourth umpire, Adrian Holdstock, believes that two minutes had already passed when Mathews faced the helmet issue. This situation escalated, with heated arguments between the Bangladesh and Sri Lankan players. Mathews continued to reference his dismissal when Bangladesh was batting.

 

In the post-match press conference, Mathews criticized Bangladesh and their captain Shakib Al Hasan, calling their behavior disgraceful. He explained that he had followed the two-minute rule to get ready but had an equipment malfunction.

