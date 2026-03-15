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Four-time ICC trophy winner Rohit Sharma backs India to win more titles: 'We have the momentum'

Four-time ICC trophy winner Rohit Sharma believes India are well placed to win more major titles in the near future. The veteran opener said the team currently has strong momentum and a balanced squad, expressing confidence that more ICC trophies could soon follow for Indian cricket.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 15, 2026, 06:39 PM IST

Four-time ICC trophy winner Rohit Sharma backs India to win more titles: 'We have the momentum'
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Rohit Sharma is undoubtedly a clever strategist. His understanding of cricket is profound. As the captain of the Mumbai Indians, he has secured five trophies. In his role as the captain of India, he has clinched two ICC trophies. Although he is no longer a captain, someone who has achieved so much in his career can easily perceive the shifting dynamics.

Now representing India solely in ODIs after retiring from Tests and T20Is, Sharma believes that India's recent supremacy in ICC events over the past few years, in both men's and women's cricket, is not merely coincidental. He feels that the current momentum is favoring India, which bodes well for the future.

Since 2024, India's men's team has triumphed in two T20 World Cups and one Champions Trophy. Meanwhile, the women's team celebrated its first-ever World Cup victory last year. Earlier this year, India's Under-19 team also claimed the World Cup title.

"There's no secret to success; it's all about hard work. International cricketers - men's and women's - they work really, really hard to achieve what they have achieved. Of course, it's not just the players who perform on the field, but there are so many people behind the scenes as well who put in so much hard work into that success.

"So a lot of people and personnel to give credit to," Mumbai Indians' Rohit said ahead of the 19th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"I feel very, very happy and proud to see what we've been seeing for the last couple of years now to come out with flying colours and achieve what we have achieved, not just the men's team but also the women's team to win that World Cup in Mumbai was fantastic to watch.

"And recently now what the men's team did to win the T20 World Cup, what they did was phenomenal. And I hope this is just the start, there's no looking back from here because once you get the momentum - and we often talk about momentum in cricket - both men's and women's teams have, all I hope is that we carry this momentum," he added.

The Mumbai Indians will begin their IPL season at home at the Wankhede Stadium on March 29, facing off against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Also read| Not Rohit Sharma! Virat Kohli picks THIS six-hitting legend as best T20 opener

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