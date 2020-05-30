Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Dark View Explorers, Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for FCS vs DVE today in Vincy Premier T10
FCS vs DVE Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Dark View Explorers Dream11 Team Player List, FCS Dream11 Team Player List, DVE Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips, Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Dark View Explorers Head to Head.
Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Dark View Explorers
Written By
Edited By
Snehadri Sarkar
Source
DNA webdesk
Dream11 Prediction: Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Dark View Explorers - Vincy Premier T10 League
FCS vs DVE Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Dark View Explorers in Vincy Premier T10 League match today, May 30.
Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Dark View Explorers (FCS vs DVE) Dream11
Wicketkeeper – A Thomas, L James
Batsmen – G Pope, O Bellingy, R Scott
Allrounders – S Williaams, S Hooper, D Greaves
Bowlers – R Jordan, C Stowe, R Frederick
FCS vs DVE My Dream11 Team
A Thomas, L James, G Pope, O Bellingy, R Scott, S Williaams, S Hooper, D Greaves, R Jordan, C Stowe, R Frederick
FCS vs DVE Probable Playing11
Fort Charlotte Strikers: Gidron Pope, Renrick Williams, Sealroy Williams, Kirton Lavia, Keron Cottoy, Chelson Stowe, Jahiel Walters, Ray Jordan, Kenroy Williams, Slyvan Spencer, Rasheed Frederick.
Dark View Explorers: Deron Greaves, Andrew Thomas, Lindon James, Shamon Hooper, Kody Horne, Davian Barnum, Sealron Williaams, Kensley Joseph, Ojay Matthews, Kemran Strough, Maxwell Edwards.
Check Dream11 Prediction / FCS Dream11 Team / Fort Charlotte Strikers Dream11 Team / DVE Dream11 Team / Dark View Explorers Dream11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more.