Former World Cup–winning India star emerges as surprise candidate to succeed Brendon McCullum following Ashes debacle

In the aftermath of England’s Ashes debacle, a surprising name has emerged in coaching discussions. A former World Cup–winning India star is reportedly being considered as a potential successor to Brendon McCullum, with England weighing bold options as they assess the future of their red-ball setup.

Former England spinner Monty Panesar has advocated for a significant overhaul in English cricket, supporting Ravi Shastri as a possible replacement for Brendon McCullum after England's disheartening Ashes loss in Australia. Australia's dominant 3-0 advantage, achieved in just 11 days, has heightened scrutiny on McCullum's leadership and the much-discussed 'Bazball' approach, which has faltered in the fast, bouncy conditions of Australia.

England's struggle to compete effectively with bat and ball has reignited discussions about the necessity of a leadership change to halt their decline in away matches. In a conversation with journalist Ravi Bisht, Panesar contended that England requires a coach with a proven strategy for defeating Australia on their home ground.

“You have to think, who exactly knows how to beat Australia? How will you take advantage of Australia’s weakness, mentally, physically, and tactically. I think Ravi Shastri should become England’s next head coach,” Panesar said.

Panesar's support is significantly based on Shastri's achievements in Australia, where he led one of the most successful eras in Indian Test cricket. Under Shastri's guidance, India secured consecutive Test series victories in Australia during 2018-19 and 2020-21, milestones that altered the global perception of Indian cricket and established new standards for touring teams.

In contrast, England has appeared to lack creativity throughout the three Tests played thus far in Perth, Brisbane, and Adelaide. Their batting has consistently crumbled under pressure, while the bowling unit has struggled to maintain intensity over extended periods, enabling Australia to control crucial moments in each match.

Shastri's overall coaching statistics bolster Panesar's case. Since assuming leadership of India in 2017, Shastri has led the team to 25 victories in 43 Tests, along with 51 wins in 76 ODIs and 42 triumphs in 65 T20Is. Although he did not secure an ICC title, his tenure is widely recognized for transforming India into a formidable force abroad, especially in challenging conditions like those found in Australia and England.

In the meantime, England has made a few adjustments to their playing XI for the 4th Ashes Test, which is set to begin on Boxing Day (December 26). Jofra Archer has been ruled out for the remainder of the series and will be replaced by Gus Atkinson. All-rounder Jacob Bethell is stepping in for Ollie Pope in the lineup. England's struggle in Australia persists as Ben Stokes and his team have not managed to win the series despite thorough preparation. Nevertheless, they are determined to finish with at least one consolation victory to their name, as their chances of reaching the World Test Championship (WTC 2025/27) final have already taken a hit.

