Former England Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was spotted at the Narendra Modi Stadium with his wife, witnessing the high-voltage IPL Final game between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings.

The craze of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is not only limited to just India but across the world. The Final of IPL 2025 is being played at the world's biggest cricket stadium, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. To watch the high-voltage game between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak registered his presence at the IPL 2025 Final venue along with his wife. He took to his Instagram handle and shared a selfie of himself and his wife, Akshata Narayana Murty, from the Narendra Modi Stadium.

See the post:

Not only this, Rishi Sunak also extended his support to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in this highly anticipated match. In the caption of his post, Sunak wrote, ''Let’s go @royalchallengers.bengaluru''

Apart from Rishi Sunak, several former cricketers like AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle were also spotted at the venue supporting their favourites.

RCB vs PBKS match, IPL 2025 Final

Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer won the Toss and elected to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Batting first, RCB went off to a decent start but kept losing wickets at regular intervals. In the end, the Rajat Patidar-led side posted 190/9 in 20 overs.