IPL 2022: Former teammates Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant face each other, Anrich Nortje misses

Match 19 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will see former teammates now rivals Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant take on each other on Sunday. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) won the toss and opted to field first at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

While KKR is going unchanged, Rishabh Pant-led Delhi has made one change - Nortje out, Khaleel in.

Teams:

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sam Billings(w), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Umesh Yadav, Rasikh Salam, Varun Chakaravarthy