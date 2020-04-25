Former Team India cricketer reveals WHY MS Dhoni is a better skipper than Sourav Ganguly across all formats

Former Team India cricketer Atul Wassan named the better skipper between MS Dhoni Sourav Ganguly across all three formats of the sport.

Wassan picked Dhoni as the better captain over Ganguly.

Clarifying his point, the 52-year old claimed that even though Sourav's reign started really well but later on he struggled to replicate his form.

“Dhoni..because Dhoni across the formats because Ganguly…. he started it off very well but eventually you have to keep your game also so that you don’t struggle for your spoil,” Atul said.

The former cricketer then went on to add how a captain should not be picked up only for their leadership qualities but based on the side that they build.

“Captain is someone, who is decided after your team is built if you’re selected for captaincy, then in that comparison, Dhoni is ahead,” he claimed.

Dhoni has led India to win the 2011 ODI World Cup, 2007 T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy. No other man has done that.

Dhoni's cool demeanour and poker face in tough, pressure situations has earned him the nickname 'captain cool'.

MSD has represented India in 90 Tests, 349 ODIs and 98 T20Is. He has scored more than 10,000 ODI runs, and 4876 runs in Test cricket.