A highly respected figure in domestic cricket, former Mumbai captain and selector Milind Rege passed away on Wednesday after suffering a heart attack. Rege, who turned 76 last Sunday, was admitted in the intensive care unit of the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. He is survived by his wife and two sons. Rege held several roles throughout his career and was also associated with the Mumbai Cricket Association as a cricket advisor. Rege played 52 First-Class matches between 1966-67 and 1977-78, taking 126 wickets with his right-arm off-break bowling. He also contributed with the bat, scoring 1,532 runs at an average of 23.56.

Rege was a childhood friend of former India captain Sunil Gavaskar. The duo attended the same school and college. He played alongside Gavaskar at the Dadar Union Sporting Club. Rege was one of the most revered figures in Mumbai as well as domestic cricket.

The all-rounder had suffered a heart attack at the age of 26 but returned to the cricket field and even captained Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy. Rege continued to be associated with Mumbai cricket after retirement. He worked for various subcommittees of the Mumbai Cricket Association for over 20 years. He represented Tata Sports Club on the Association and was heading the Corporate Communications, Administration and Personnel functions of Tata Steel Limited, at its Head Office in Mumbai. He had previously been the senior divisional manager at the company.

The sports fraternity has recalled Rege's contribution to cricket. “Sad to hear about Milind Rege Sir's passing. He was a true Mumbai cricketer with immense contributions to the city's cricket," Sachin Tendulkar wrote on 'X' in a tribute. BCCI also conveyed its condolence message. "A pillar of Mumbai cricket, he played a key role in its growth and legacy. His keen eye for talent and contributions as a commentator earned admiration across the cricketing fraternity,” it said. The Mumbai cricket team took the field wearing black armbands to honour Rege.